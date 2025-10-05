Folks, today Sunday 5th Oct 2025, the stupid daylight saving has forwarded one hour, so please do not be confused by different time stamp on the clips.

As yesterday I reported two times of poisonous spraying in Melbourne sky -could be more at night or some time between. Whatever it was, chemical or something of weather modification.. I don’t know. I don’t pretend to know.

What Evil They Are! TheTaoOfAnarchy · Oct 4 Folks, today Sat 4th Oct 2025- It was a sunny day- and THEY sprayed Melbourne sky two times! May be more, but I was able to film only two. Read full story

But I and my grand nephew have noticed that whenever we saw tiny white/black plane up high deep in the sky with long tail of white “cloud/gas” then the weather turned weird and people would get some sickness… Actually he, my grand nephew would have running nose or coughing…While this old silly yours truly most of the time would be OK…well I do sometimes be affected by “such up high deep sky spraying” but just lightly!

You see folks! What “a loquat leaves, ginger, garlic, salt, pure turpentine, and now DMSO silly man” I am!

Yesterday was perfect. It was sunny with just breeze. And look at the sky now: totally completely filled up with dark clouds!

And the “forecast”:

(Well I still planned to go out… just to play little game with govt-thugs! Why not? I have nothing to read today and my main “mission” is to display the Jewish genocide of Gaza and their crimes around the town! Since, so far, I have been the only person wearing keffiyeh with anti-Jewishness stickers on my bike in a dominant Viets, Muslim, Indian western suburb! Occasionally I would hear some people yelling ““Habibi” (حبيبي) as I was riding passing by!

That’s me folks!