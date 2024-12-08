Folk, this morning I dropped by the FPP rally to see any “improvement.” Yes, there has been some “improvements.”

The first impression I had was the crowd has become smaller.

There was no flags with photos of Iran’s mullahs to be seen.

The messages were “softer” as something like this:

‘We, Palestininians do not tollerate anti-semite! Judaism is part of our Palestine’s history. We and our Jewish brothers and sisters fight Zionism so we can live togheter in peace, equality, and security blah blah blah…”

I’d say: Yeah right! Good luck with that!

Meanwhile In SYRIA:

It’s all about Sunni vs Shia, isn’t it?