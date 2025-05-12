Folks, we are living in a direst and darkest time of human history that demands no mucking around or beating the bush but to cut to the chase on every issue.

There has been a subtle bot not sophisticated concert to mask and rescue the evil Jewishness when the true anti-humanity nature of the Jewishness and their Judaist ideology has been laid bare under the sun by their very own words and actions in real-time. When such evilness can neither be hidden nor denied...then some “unthinkable” happens!

Have you noticed that our dear “experts” and respected “pundits” have changed the usual narrative on the current Jewish genocide of Palestinians?

-The narrative has been changed from exposing and correctly pointing at the “Israel and Jewish Israelis ” to “blaming everything on just a bad Zionist Netanyahu and his small group of Zionists?” And that all “terrible things” happened in Palestine just because Netanyahu has been trying to save himself from “legal jeopardy!”

Worse than that, now you have heard from “good Jews” (I know it’s oxymoron) that Judaism is “pacific religion” as if all the Torah’s verses that Yahweh edicts and orders his believers, the Israelites/Jews to slaughter “suckling babies” did not exist at all! Or that as if no one had ever read and understood such evil fiction, except the “good secular Jews!”

Marcion of Sinope, Thomas Paine, Mark Twain, Israel Shahak might have not read the same Jewish fictional books as the one these modern “good Jews” now read, I guess!

Pacific Judaism and Good Zionism

Not just becomes Judaism suddenly “pacific religion” despite the printed Jewish Yahweh’s “holy words” and all the atrocities and the current genocide that have been loudly and proudly confessed and bragged about by the Jews themselves, but … guess what, even “Zionism” now is good! Well, the original one! Only modern Netanyahu’s Zionism is bad!

You just cannot make this stuff up! Folks, You see and hear a good Jewess shouted very loudly “My Religion!” as if it were a religion at all!

Folks, can you see all their “good deed” has been well performed and well saved for this “time of need,” the expanding of Yinon Plan and the Genocide of Palestinians?

Not only have I but many ex-Jews and self-mis-identified secular Jews proved with all proofs and evidences from Jewish books and by Jewish scholars that Judaism is NOT a religion in a normal moral sense, but a demonic anti-humanity supremacist ideology of a cult of hatred and death!

How could these “good Jews” who are apparently all "learned men and women" utter such absurdity and dishonesty? They must have read the same Jewish fiction as Mark Twain, Thomas Paine, Prof Israel Shahak Ron Unz and Laurent Guyénot especially those Rabbis who, in quoting verbatim the Torah, have been preaching Genocide of not just the Palestinians but the whole non-Jews a.k.a Goyim by Jews!

The well decorated printed “holy words” in original Greek (Septuagint) (later translated into the current Hebrew Torah, not the other way around) of such evil supremacism are ubiquitous on the ground and online. How could these “learned men and women” just “ignore” and “forget” them all?

My point or rather my “wonder” is how could intelligent, experienced, knowledgeable people possibly fall for such obviously spinning and gaslighting despite all evidence/proof to the contrary?

I already did explain and prove with proof and evidence that “Jew” is neither a religion nor a race/ethnicity nor even a culture, but an anti-humanity political cult of hatred and death.

Therefore, I am not going to repeat myself here, but I let you make your own assessment, judgement, and conclusion.

Remember it’s Gilad Atzmon an ex-Jew who concludes:

“As dramatic as it may sound, a process of de-judaification must take place before Israelis can adopt any universal modern notion of civil life.”

Mees Baaijen: The Global Mafia & Their World Domination Project

I now focus on a new phenomenon, a “non-Jewish” attempt NOT ONLY to rescue Judaism and “the Jewishness” but attack the “non virus” movement and equate “non virus” with “Flat Earth” as CIA creation in a very statist MO, so to speak!

It’s Mees Baaijen, a Dutch scholar whose interviews and articles have been circulating around the net for months, especially the “The Global Mafia & Their World Domination Project” (Please see the Appendix)

Global Mafia (or Glafia)

But first let be fair and honest and to agree with Mees Baaijen (at least 50%) that the world has been run by a so-called Global Mafia (or Glafia) as he calls it. But he is wrong or just inadvertently wrong as he emphatically stated that “The project for world domination is not Jewish – nor is it American.”

This is the very first wrong and a red flag that can be spotted from Baaihin’s theory. It should have been said that “The project for world domination is not ONLY Jewish – nor is it ONLY American.” Because right now in this 21 century, it is the Jewish controlled Cabal power that has solely owned America and used America as the sole force that has been controlling and ruining the world right now as we are all witnessing!

And it’s true fact that in the past when America did not exist when the Jews were kicked out around Europe some other tiny groups of power hungry psychopaths took turn to control of the system of government thuggery as always be the case through out human history.

Is it obvious to anyone with half of the brain cell that the very foundation structure of mankind’s society namely the centralized government power is flawed and destructive by its own nature? Only such easily corruptive system of violent coercive power that inherently enables a single person and/or a small group of psychopaths to rule over the rest without much effort!

IMHO, it should not even be called “a project” since the stastist/government system is inviting with huge incentive for psychopaths only! It’s the nature of such system. Government system of violent authority and thuggery is a breeding ground of and for psychopaths! There is no need for a “project” of such scale at all.

We just cannot blame the Jews or any Glafia or any “group’s project” for Qin Shi Huang (but Lü Buwei his ambitious bio-father ) Genghis Khan, Caligula etc but the belief in such destructive and absurd system of “authority!”

The belief of and in the system of tiny minority power that first “earned” its “legitimacy” through “Divine” (Divinity, Mandate Of Heaven) and later when such sources of Legitimacy was exposed as bullshit, the whole deception scheme was invented to give the same destructive power “the nation-state” a “new legitimacy.” That is the magic wand of non-existent “Social Contract” with a newly born “Nation-State” by “ Democracy” (will of people’s majority), the people are represented by “Representative Democracy” via “elected Government” of “Separation of Powers of “Check and Balance” to operate in accordance with “the “Rule of Law” under the Supreme Power of the “Constitution.” All is designed to make people believe that they are the “true boss” who necessarily need to fear and obey their servants: the Government of their imagined Nation-State, for their own good and interests!

It does make sense and very logical doesn’t it!

Such mouthful horse-shit have successfully been fooling even the most intelligent people ever since they were invented to replace Rule by Divinity and Mandate of Heaven!

[Side notes] That’s why I laughed and consider Confucius was one of the most stupid ancient political philosophers (just like Plato) when I read about Confucius was kicked around nations after being invited in and rendering his good services in helping kings to successfully stabilize their countries!

RED FLAGS

As one can see the first red flag is the childish attacking against the unbeatable “no-virus.” Some of his shill crowd even stupidly try to lump “No Virus,” a very scientific evidence based with “flat earth” faith based “firmament!” And that these movements (No virus and Flat Earth) are all CIA’s creation? You just cannot make this up!

This is designed to fool gullible people kind of audience only, which I suspect is to draw in the crowd support! So there is nothing deserves to be discussed.

“Glafia's spiritual war against humanity also included attempts to pervert religions, including Judaism!”

The second red flag is the declaration that Judaism is a victim of Glafia along with all religions of humanity, as if such “organized religions” were positive force!

It’s a clever move that to arouse “freedom of religion” in our world that still very much superstitious! (Please read his work below at the Appendix)

This “attempt” is designed to equalize Judaism with other “normal” religions. Most of people, the ordinary believers would never care to read their “holy books” in full.

(Within my ex-Catholic clan not a single one read the OT in its entirety. Even the most pious ones. Otherwise how could they miss all the demonic genocidal verses?)

I don’t know how many Christian being aware of Marcion of Sinope and Marcionism let alone having a deep thought about it and the stark contradiction between the Yahweh of OT and Christ of New Testament.

Many have suggested that Christianity should have chopped off the OT completely from their “holy books” simply because the OT apparently is very un-Christian even anti-Christ in every sense of the spiritual belief of Peace and Love (i.e turn other cheek- Sermon on the Mount)

As a learned man Baaijen must have read all those satanic and genocidal verses in Judaism!

IMHO, the work of Mees Baaijen is very much a complete exoneration the Jews and their Judaism from the crime against humanity. Judaism should be and must be recognized a “an anti-humanity project” as it actually is by definition, by words of its “holy books” and by its follower real life practice!

How can a learned person call an ideological belief system with a sickening psychopath named Yahweh who edicts of massacre everyone and every thing even sucking babies… A “religion” that deserves to be preserved and followed?

The fact the Judaist “holy books” originally contain such evilness that are not added by Glafia at all! It’s all there for thousand years before such Glafia even exists!

Last but absolutely not least is the complete omission of the role of system government thuggery and its gigantic democidal records. The system of government authority is the most dangerous religion and the greatest murdering system in the world!

(Have you noticed that, like Yahweh in Judaism, the system of government violent authority not only murders human being but also destroys everything and every creatures on its way just by a stroke of the pen!)

The fact is without such destructive system of murder and thuggery a.k.a government, and the belief in and of such system, no such crime and project in such scale would have ever existed at all!

Mees Baaijen is right and correct in explaining the power structure around the system, but fails to see the system itself is the very source of all such evilness.

Without system of government violent authority, no oligarch or bankster can obtain such power or do anything harmful within a city. Let alone in such large scale “global”

Statist always find ways to dishonestly exonerate the government system from its democidal nature.

As always, it’s me and my crazy two cents.

The last word is also yours as always.

APPENDIX

Mees Baaijen joined me to discuss the Project For World Domination.

During their 500-year project for world domination, the Global Mafia (or Glafia) has captured all nations, via local “elites” (scum is a better word). These “elites”, of all cultures, colors, religions and ethnicities have sold their souls to the devil in exchange for well rewarded roles as “traitors within the gates”, disposable partners in this global crime project.

Jews have been heavily over-represented, both as Glafia’s leaders and as proxies. Meanwhile, the so-called Jewish leaders of this project have duped the common Jewish people time and again, causing them great suffering. On several occasions, they even turned them into “sacrificial lambs”. These phenomena, and their origin which goes back well over 2000 years.

Presently, the Western-led phase of the global control project (where Glafia’s successive hegemons were Spain, Holland, Britain and the USA) is being ended: for purely opportunistic reasons, the Global Mafia is now going ahead with its first Asian cycle, under the shiny but fake “multipolar” brand, led by its newly created proxies, China and Russia.

The end of Glafia’s confidence game with the West is shattering the latter’s wealth, dreams and culture, leaving it in progressive disarray and demolition. A similar fate awaits the Israeli state and Zionism, once essential Glafia proxies, which will be of little use in the new Asian cycle. They will most likely be phased out, probably resulting in another sacrifice of Jewish lambs. Again, the tears for the victims shed by the leaders will be for public consumption only.

The project for world domination is not Jewish – nor is it American!

By Mees Baaijen, September 2024, 5000 words

Oct 20, 2024

DeepThought commented this on the following article:

This is by far one of the most comprehensive and comprehensible analysis of the root causes of all the madness shaping the present day that I have ever read in a Substack post. Thank you Mees Baaijen, for this "history lesson," which I can only hope will be read and shared by far more people than has been the case so far.

Abstract

During their 500-year project for world domination, the Global Mafia (or Glafia) has captured all nations, via local “elites” (scum is a better word). These “elites”, of all cultures, colors, religions and ethnicities have sold their souls to the devil in exchange for well rewarded roles as “traitors within the gates”, disposable partners in this global crime project.

Yet Jews have been heavily over-represented, both as Glafia’s leaders and as proxies. Meanwhile, the so-called Jewish leaders of this project have duped the common Jewish people time and again, causing them great suffering. On several occasions, they even turned them into “sacrificial lambs”. These phenomena, and their origin which goes back well over 2000 years, are discussed.

Presently, the Western-led phase of the global control project (where Glafia’s successive hegemons were Spain, Holland, Britain and the USA) is being ended: for purely opportunistic reasons, the Global Mafia is now going ahead with its first Asian cycle, under the shiny but fake “multipolar” brand, led by its newly created proxies, China and Russia.

The end of Glafia’s confidence game with the West is shattering the latter’s wealth, dreams and culture, leaving it in progressive disarray and demolition. A similar fate awaits the Israeli state and Zionism, once essential Glafia proxies, which will be of little use in the new Asian cycle. They will most likely be phased out, probably resulting in another sacrifice of Jewish lambs. Again, the tears for the victims shed by the leaders will be for public consumption only.

Introduction

As substantiated in my book The Predators versus The People and in recent articles on my Substack, a Global Mafia (Glafia) of a few extremely rich dynasties lead a 500-year-old project that strives for world domination. The researcher of the largely hidden history of the Glafia project soon becomes baffled by the extreme over-representation of Jews. To such a degree that some even conclude that the project is Jewish. That’s quite understandable, as many eminent Jewish leaders, like Nahum Goldman, Rabbi Schneerson (Chabad), Menachim Begin and David Ben-Gurion, have said so.

The origins of these phenomena go back 3000 years. We all learned in school about the ancient Babylonian, Greek, Roman and Mongol empires, which were based on overt military conquest. Yet few have heard of the more covertly operating Phoenician empire, based on capital and trade, which was started more than 3000 years ago. The seafaring Phoenicians (initially the inhabitants of the city-states Tyrus, Byblos and Sidon, in present-day Lebanon) were very successful in the “rich trade” between Asia, the Mediterranean and Europe.

Through this rich trade, the Phoenicians (also called Canaanites) accumulated large capitals, which enabled them to colonize numerous areas on the coasts and isles of the Mediterranean Sea, including Carthage and Cadiz. They also traded and settled in England, Ireland, Northern Germany and Scandinavia. According to Michael Hudson, it was the Phoenicians who introduced Babylon's usurious banking in Europe (a key element in the later Glafia project), but the periodic debt cancelations got lost in the transfer, and social problems arose.

Besides, there’s evidence that the Phoenicians were important ancestors of the Venetian and European aristocracy, or “black nobility”, later often acting as Glafia proxies or even as leaders. The British and Scandinavian use of the coronation stone (in 2023, King Charles III had one under his ceremonial chair in Westminster Abbey) and all those royal and papal purple robes come from Phoenician traditions.

Only recently has Phoenicia’s great importance for our present Western “civilization” been recognized, see John C. Scott The Phoenicians and the Formation of the Western World:

"Well before classical Greece and Rome, there arose [around 1200 BC] macro-trends associated with Phoenicia: globalization, capitalism, and multinational corporations... Larry Neal ... cites the primacy of Phoenicia’s market-driven capitalism and long-distance trade reaching the Atlantic... These trends originated in Mesopotamia, yet it was the commercial [and financial] activities of the Phoenicians that laid the economic and cultural bases of the Western world."

The relatively sophisticated Phoenician sea empire with its reliance on capital, trade and coastal city-states was interrupted by the arrival of the more primitive Roman land empire, which relied heavily on traditional tools like military force, annexation of territories and slavery. After the fall of the West Roman empire, the Venetians, and later also the Genoese, re-implemented “Phoenician style” Mediterranean/Black Sea empires and international trading. About 500 years ago, they joined with rich Jews banned from Spain to start the Glafia project, based on a fusion of their joint capital with the upcoming nation-states of Europe.

In turn, these new, fake-sovereign European nations (with their false mythologies, like democracy, freedom, or fraternité) colonized the third world (“the low hanging fruit”) on behalf of, and financed by, Glafia’s bankers. In the 20th century, Glafia’s UK, US and Jewish proxies completed the colonization of the world, by bringing down the 13 empires of Eurasia (“the high hanging fruit”). For this purpose, they instigated and financed the World Wars and the Communist revolutions, including the setup of Lenin, Trotsky and Hitler (as substantiated by Antony Sutton, Carroll Quigley, Docherty & Macgregor, Guido Preparata and others).

Glafia’s most incredible feat ever is that it managed to get its US/UK proxies out of this Great Slaughter of Eurasia (with over 200 million deaths) as “our greatest liberators ever”, and its Zionist proxies as “the greatest victims ever”.

The Phoenicians and their cousins, the Jews

During the first millennium of the Phoenician empire, it was almost impossible to distinguish between Phoenicians and Jews, as they shared the same language, script (our modern alphabet is based on a Phoenician invention), culture, religion (Baal worship, bull symbolism, and yes, also child sacrifice) and Canaanite/Semitic ethnicity.

But around 270 BC that would change, according to research by Russell Gmirkin on the "invention" of the Jewish nation (in his book Plato and the Hebrew Bible):

"It is in the Great Library of Alexandria that the Jewish authors [not Moses], assembled under royal sponsorship [by King Ptolemy II], drew from their sources and drafted the Pentateuch [or Hebrew Bible, Torah] ... The theocracy established in Judea [southern Phoenicia] ... is modeled on Plato’s model government."

That model included Plato's Cave: his advice for creating a new nation was that a myth – a gripping foundation story to forge a powerful sense of national identity - had to be composed to give its new laws an air of great antiquity and divine origin. The Jews’ ancestors, it must be instilled into the commoners, had always kept these laws (essential to prevent assimilation by other groups), a notion that continues into our times. Note that by now, all countries have a mythology which hides their role in the Glafia project. For the West it was “freedom and democracy”, for the East it's now “respect for sovereignty and traditional values”.

The big question is WHY the “people of the Book” were invented and brought under the delusion of Jewish supremacy, as the only chosen people of the jealous god Yahweh, to rule the world someday by conquest and deceit, from Jerusalem: "Thou shalt reign over many nations, but they shall not reign over thee" (Deuteronomy 15:6). Two centuries before, a large group of Jews had been taken to Babylon, which had a highly developed usurious banking system, where many Jews became prosperous. Was this meant as a course in banking? The Jewish Virtual Library comments:

“After the Exile [which ended in 538 BC], commerce and credit certainly had a place in Eretz Israel ... Jerusalem had a number of wealthy families ... who speculated and deposited their gains in the Temple, which had in some ways the function of a national bank”.

And nearby Alexandria in Egypt, where the “synthetic” Bible was written, was a center of trade between the Mediterranean, Arabian and Asian world, with many Jews – and also Phoenicians - engaged in it, as well as in moneylending. Did these bankers use Plato’s model to weaponize a large group of Jewish people for their purposes? There's another coincidence: the Punic wars between Rome and Carthage (a Phoenician offshoot) started in 264 BC, a few years after the Bible project. That ultimately led to the total destruction of Carthage, then one of the biggest and richest cities in the world, in 146 BC.

Were the "people of the Book" created to help weakening the Roman Empire, so the Phoenician city-state model of empire – which the Romans had interrupted - could be revived again? Indeed, the Jewish-Roman wars between 66 and 135 AC were a series of large-scale revolts by the Jews of the Eastern Mediterranean against the Roman Empire. Besides, the role of the Jews in the Roman Empire as traders and notorious troublemakers is well known.

During the last 500 years (coinciding with the Glafia project), the Jews specialized more and more in usurious banking (the system we still have and a key tool in Glafia’s project), while the Phoenicians lived on in the European aristocracy, often financed by Jewish bankers. The conclusion that Jews and Phoenicians worked, for more than two millennia, hand in glove in these projects doesn’t seem far-fetched.

How the common Jews paid the price

The so-called Jewish leaders of Glafia’s global domination project have duped the common Jewish people time and again, causing them great suffering. On several occasions, they even turned them into “sacrificial lambs”. Some of the most significant examples are given below.

1) The post-Roman period: Judaism as a totalitarian scheme

In his explosive book Jewish History, Jewish Religion: The Weight of Three Thousand Years, Jewish scholar and survivor of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, Israel Shahak, describes classical Judaism as a totalitarian scheme to benefit a few very wealthy Jews. Roughly from the second century until the eighteenth, Jews were under the heel of their rabbis and wealthy leaders. They lived in “a closed society… one of the most totalitarian societies in the whole history of mankind.”

Judaism was enforced by physical coercion, and also by creating ghettos: "Sometimes a pogrom would do the trick." Rabbinical courts ordered fines, flogging, imprisonment and even death for Jews breaking any of the hundreds of Talmudic laws governing every aspect of daily life. Two examples from Spain in Shahak’s book:

“Jewish women who cohabited with Gentiles had their noses cut off by rabbis … In religious disputes, those considered heretics had their tongues cut out.”

One wonders why (Jewish) author Hanna Arendt, famous for her analysis of totalitarianism, never mentioned these worrying aspects of Jewish history.

2) Expulsions of Jews

Shahak also exposes the pernicious attitudes and practices against non-Jews enshrined in Talmudic and Rabbinical laws. He provides many supremacist quotes, such as "The entire creation exists only for the sake of the Jews", by the famous Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson (Chabad Lubavitch). According to Shahak, elite Jews often had a symbiotic relationship with the governing class (often with Phoenician origins - MB). The Jews would “administer the oppression of the masses”, for example by tax farming, to collect the money which the ruler owed them, and by Jewish monopolies on usurious credit and alcohol.

In return, the governing class would protect the Jewish leaders and force ordinary Jews to obey them. Shahak observes how this regime has been reinstalled in Israel, which uses the IDF (Israeli army) and religious Jews against the Palestinians. The symbiotic relationship of the Jews with the governing class often caused suffering of the common people, resulting in enmity, not caused by racial differences, but by Jewish misconduct. Frequently, the final result was expulsion, the list is long, see Wiki.

However, Shlomo Sand, in his book The Invention of the Jewish People, claims that the expulsion from Palestine of the Jews in 70 AC by the Roman Empire - the alleged start of the diaspora - is a myth with a complete lack of historical evidence. There are many reasons to believe that the Jews had been cosmopolitan far before this date, probably in the tracks or ships of their also cosmopolitan cousins, the Phoenicians. The first community of Jews in India (named Cochin) arrived as early as the 10th century BC (C.G. Kaufman). Already in the 6th century BC, Jews were settling in Spain, which would become “the unquestioned leader of world Jewry” - until their banning in 1492, see below.

Sand, a professor of history at Tel Aviv University, criticizes the Zionists for spreading the myth that the Jewish People are an ancient race. He states that the Muslims and Christians of Israel/Palestine are closer genetic descendants of the original Jews than the Ashkenazim (East European Jews), a majority in Israel, who probably descend from the non-Semitic Khazarian people who long ago converted to Judaism (in the 8th century, in what is now Ukraine). Many Zionist founders and historians have asserted much the same. For more details, see Beware Mythistory.

The biggest expulsion (before Hitler came into power) took place in 1492, from Spain (and four years later also from Portugal). The banning of the large and prosperous Jewish community (the Sephardim) from Iberia was too good to be true for Genoese bankers, who controlled most of its finances: it liberated them from competition with the Jewish bankers (in the 16th century, the Genoese banking cartel got hold of one third of the gigantic quantities of silver which Spain imported from its American colonies). On the other hand, the Jews were needed in Glafia’s future projects in Holland and England, and in the new colonies these countries would make. Had the Genoese bankers influenced the Inquisition in Spain? They certainly had the motive, means and opportunity.

More suspicious bans of Jews followed in 1550, from Venice and Genoa, but also from the prosperous and beautiful city of Antwerp. Many settled in upcoming Amsterdam, which at that time was just being prepared to become Glafia’s next and second – this time Protestant - hegemon, after Glafia sidelined Spain. Note that Glafia supported Protestantism, to weaken the anti-usury Catholic Church. The role of Britain as third – and also Protestant - hegemon was already planned in the early 16th century. Finally, around 1650, Oliver Cromwell (a Protestant) was bribed to let the Jews return to England, after a ban of 365 years.

During the late 19th century grooming of the USA for its role as Glafia’s fourth – and again Protestant - hegemon, pogroms against Jews began taking place in the Russian Empire: in about 250 pogroms (1881-82), some 25 Jews perished, a relatively small number in a country of 170 million people. Prof. John Doyle Klier (in Russians, Jews, and the Pogroms of 1881-2) asserts that “contemporary research has dispelled the myth that Russian officials were responsible for instigating, permitting, or approving the pogroms”.

In 1904, the American/Jewish banker Jacob Schiff (a Glafia pawn) openly financed the Japanese Empire with 200 million dollars to debilitate Tsarist Russia via the Russo-Japanese War. John Hays Hammond commented:

“Mr. Schiff has done more to accentuate the troubles of his [Jewish] co-religionists in Russia than any other one man, because of his boastful statement that the money of Jewish bankers had made it possible for Japan to wage a successful war against Russia.”

The logical anti-Semitic reaction in Russia then provided the justification for the emigration of 2.5 million Russian Jews, mostly to the USA. Note that the instigation of anti-Semitism is done routinely by Glafia and its Zionist proxies, see K.R. Bolton’s Anti-Semitism: Cui Bono? That’s because anti-Semitism is the only justification for Zionism, something that Zionism founder Theodor Herzl understood very well.

This Jewish migration to the US was likely another Glafia-instigated operation to “to move its Jews to the next project”, to create a large force of potential Jewish proxies for their USA hegemon project. It was very similar to earlier operations in Holland and England, where recently immigrated Jews boosted the economy during their hegemonic period. There is also a striking analogy with the 20th century persecution and banning of Jews from Germany and some other European countries, discussed under 4).

In the US, part of the Jewish immigrants were trained (on Rockefeller grounds in NY) to lead the Bolshevist Revolution of 1917 in Russia (see “Putin: First Soviet government was mostly Jewish”), where they became responsible for the killing of dozens of millions of Christian Russians. This is amongst others confirmed by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn in his suppressed book Two Hundred Years Together, and by Rabbi Yosef Tzvi ben Porat (an 8 minute must-see video). Jewish banker Jacob Schiff commented:

The Russian revolution is possibly the most important event in Jewish history since the race was brought out of slavery [from Babylon].

A few decades later, this US immigration resulted in a strong Jewish/Israel lobby, a significant Jewish electorate and several fierce Jewish organizations and corporations in the US: ideal Glafia proxies, sometimes called “the fifth column”. The term ZOG is now also used (Zionist Occupied Government), although I would prefer P(redator)OG, as I will try to explain in this paper.

3) Perversion of the Jewish religion

Glafia's spiritual war against humanity also included attempts to pervert religions, including Judaism. False messiah Sabbatai Zevi is just one, 17th century example of the perversion of Judaism financed by rich Jews, which almost brought down Judaism. His followers, the Sabbatean Frankists, are apparently still influential. It is important to understand that the original versions of Judaism, like Neturei Karta, do not support Zionism. For more information, see To Eliminate the Opiate, two books by Rabbi M. Antelman.

4) Zionism: when Glafia forced “their” Jews to Palestine Zionism is but an incident of a far-reaching plan:it is merely a convenient peg on which to hang a powerful weapon. Louis B. Marshall (in 1918), counsel to bankers Kuhn-Loeb, Rothschild USA agents

Originally, Zionism was a plan to bring all Jews from the unsafe diaspora into one safe country. Of all options, Palestine was the craziest, a guarantee for interminable disaster, and at the time most Jews and non-Jews understood that and opposed it. The movement was soon hijacked by the Rothschilds, who wanted a secular, Masonic/Sabbatean Jewish state (later evidenced by exuberant Masonic symbolism in the Supreme Court buildings they donated to Israel). They had indeed a “far-reaching plan”: the 20th century conquest of all 13 empires of Eurasia, to complete their control of ALL LANDS.

Probably as the culmination of the Bible project that was started 270 BC in Alexandria, the Rothschilds managed to weaponize many of the common Jews, by duping them into their “Zionist/Communist” twin projects. Zionist leader Chaim Weizmann would threaten opponents with “a destructive power which will overthrow the world”. In October 1917, Glafia released that revolutionary force in Russia, causing a horrid, large-scale genocide of Christians, largely by Jews (see section 2).

Under Rothschild funding, “The Land”, and not the protection or survival of the European Jews, became the single, hidden goal of the Zionists: “One cow in Palestine is worth more than all the Jews of Poland” and "The more slaughter, the easier we'll get The Land" (Zionist Y. Gruenbaum, 1943). Rabbi Moshe Shonfeld, in his book Holocaust Victims Accuse, concluded that "the Zionist wolf was appointed by beasts of prey [Jewish bankers] to serve as shepherd for a flock of [Jewish] sheep". (On Zionist crimes, see also Ben Hecht's Perfidy).

Hitler was a project of these predators (R.K. Moore), but he was a dupe, not an agent (Jim MacGregor in his upcoming book Two World Wars and Hitler): he employed many (partly) Jewish people (“Mishlinge”) in his armies; and he organized emigration of many German elite Jews to Palestine, via the Ha'avara program. Nazi Germany also persecuted and killed the orthodox "Schnorrers" (old and poor Jews), whom the Rothschilds so despised and didn't want in Palestine: both effects greatly benefited the then ailing Rothschild’s Zionist project. Note that orthodox Jews were special targets in the concentration camps, at some point even persecuted and mistreated by hundreds of planted Jewish Kapo's (Rabbi M. Shonfeld).

By design, the “safe country” became unsafe. Forcing millions of Jews into Palestine, which they had secretly predestined as a WAR state, was a certain recipe for eternal disaster. Yet that was exactly the aim of the Rothschild's secret plan. In the new ghetto, surrounded by constant threats, their favorite proxies would slowly de-humanize. This term was used by Dutch Holocaust survivor Hajo Meyer, who first saw how the Germans in the camps became de-humanized, and then how the same happened to the Jews in Israel. That's how you train fighting dogs, by poking them when they're caged!

Let there be no doubt: if you and I had lived our whole lives under such fearful circumstances, we would behave in the same, de-humanized, way. As a side effect, the dreadful situation in Israel made Jewish culture and religion everywhere in the world degenerate into a “cult of The Land” (Moshe Menuhin, The Zionist Betrayal of Judaism).

The Zionist ruse was to portray Israel as a legitimate nation, while its prime Glafia task, the aggressive destabilization of the Middle East, was sold as “self-defense” (later lavishly subsidized by Glafia’s US hegemon). That explains for example why settler state Israel created its Muslim enemy Hamas, later propped up by the Saudis and Qatar, officially Israel’s enemies, but secretly playing in cahoots with the Jewish state – all being Glafia’s proxies.

A century ago, Sir Ronald Storrs, the first British Governor of Jerusalem, already understood what a “Jewish homeland” in Palestine meant for the British: “a little loyal Jewish Ulster in a sea of potentially hostile Arabism”. Ulster, in Catholic Northern Ireland, was a classic example of divide-and-rule, the old control trick of empires. A minority group of British Protestants was planted in Ulster, and then privileged over the original Catholic inhabitants. The rest is history, and a very ugly one. Present mass migrations follow a similar template.

A few of the many examples in the last 60 years of “the convenient peg on which to hang a powerful weapon” are:

· In 1963, when US president JFK tried to end Israel/Rothschild’s secret nuclear project, he literally paid the head price (L. Guyénot, Kennedy, an Israeli perspective).

· In 1967, in a false flag operation, the Six-Day War, Israel occupied foreign territory in Egypt (until today!). It also got away with its attack on the USS Liberty, killing 34 Americans.

· In 2001, Israel’s fingerprints were all over 9/11, and the planned War on Terror which followed.

· Purely for opportunistic reasons, the Zionists, atheists to a man, defended their project by waving the Bible, to gain support of the millions of Christian Zionists (a parallel project which Glafia had started in the early 19th century, including the Scofield Bible).

The tiny Israeli proxy state is now the world’s fifth military power. Its illegal nuclear arms were never inspected by the UN. The millions of Jews duped or forced to go to Israel never saw a day of peace. Nor did the Palestinians, who saw their lives, their ancient lands, houses and olive trees, and their freedom and future destroyed. WAR and TERROR state Israel, founded on deceit (see R. Bergman, Rise and Kill First; Thomas Suarez, State of Terror), and extreme violence even against anti-Zionist Jews (see Palestine Hijacked and books by N. Giladi and Avi Shlaim) is just a human shield for the bankers, immune via the popular anti-Semitism trick ("We do it all the time" - Israeli minister S. Aloni).

Once you understand the enormity of the negative impact on the common Jews these lying bankers had - by pretending to be Jewish and to strive for Jewish supremacy over the world, just to lure in the deluded Jewish commoners as proxies for their nefarious plans - the following Bible texts make sense:

“Oh, my people! They who guide you lead you astray.” Isaiah 3:12 “... those of the synagogue of Satan, who claim to be Jews though they are not, but are liars.” Revelation 3:9

Note that the Glafia core certainly comprises families from Jewish descent, but “by their fruits you will know them” - Mathew 7:16. Ultra-rich “alleged Jews” responsible for mass expulsions or genocide of common Jews are not the same species as the “sheep”, as Rabbi Shonfeld stated: he called them “beast of prey”, and their Zionist proxies “wolves”. To further their Eurasia project, the Jewish bankers misled the Zionists and lavishly financed Hitler, who then allowed the common Jews to become sacrificial lambs.

To cover up this horrific story and the Jewish proxy role in Glafia’s domination project, Zionism, Israel, the Holocaust and international Jewry are now a “third rail”, very dangerous to touch, with legal protection in more and more countries. That makes Jews the ideal Glafia proxies for well visible positions and overt operations: all critique or critics can then immediately be neutralized, as anti-Semitic or hateful anti-Semites.

But please, do not focus exclusively on the Jewish proxies: all nations, political parties, NGO's, and people of all colors, sexes, genders, religions and ethnicities now play proxy roles for the Predators, yet often in more covert operations.

As for the “Jewish sheep”, why was there such a hurry to turn so many Israelis into Pfizer lab rats? Because lying proxy Jews heading the Pharmafia, like Albert Bourla, said so? They knew the mRNA jabs didn't work and were very dangerous, yet applied them on a massive scale, especially in Israel. See Pfizer Documents Prove Mass Murder, says Naomi Wolf: she calls it the greatest crime in the history of humanity, as it involves billions of real and potential victims. Just as in other Glafia wars, the perpetrators are honored as liberators: Pfizer director Bourla, the "health champion", was given the 2022 Genesis Prize, the "Jewish Nobel Prize"!

To end on a sad note on this enormous tragedy (my words):

If all talents, efforts and capital had been put into an Israeli PEACE state, instead of this Israeli WAR state, not Yinon’s Greater Israel Plan, but a Garden of Roses would now stretch from the Nile to the Euphrates.

The future of Israel and Zionism

For over a century, Argentina’s Patagonia province has been gradually bought up by ultra-rich Zionists, see Whitney Webb’s article. This is seen as a “fall back” policy, a provision in case the Israel project would fail. The fact that Argentina’s new president Milei is a fervent Zionist who recently converted to Judaism is food for thoughts that the Israeli settler state might soon vanish. Such worries are increased by reports that Jews are returning to Romania (a country bordering Ukraine) and buying up large properties and buildings in Costa Rica. As always, the very rich Jews have foreknowledge and are the first to leave the sinking ship, or to prepare for it. The common Israelis have nowhere to go and will have to abide their fate.

Besides, persistent rumors exist about a sinister goal of the Ukraine war: an Israel 2.0 plan, a “second homeland” in Ukraine, “The New Heavenly Jerusalem”, in Russian occupied territory. Will Putin – controlled by oligarchs, most of them Jewish - one day make a “grandiose humanitarian gesture” and give away part of Russian occupied Ukraine to the Jews? Will the Ukrainians become the new Palestinians? Zelensky has openly announced that the future Ukraine is going to be organized as a military state like Israel (Haaretz).

Presently, the Western-led phase of the global domination project is being ended, an enormous paradigm shift. It is important to realize that the Spanish, Dutch, British and American empires were just disposable partners in crime, as are the Zionists: Glafia and its Satanic bankers are The Real Empire. Always remember Shakespeare’s words: “All the world’s a stage”. The dynastic, fake Jewish (by their fruits) Glafia families were never bound to any religion, nation or ethnicity. For purely opportunistic reasons, they are now going ahead with Asian proxies, under the shiny but fake “multipolar” brand, led by China and assisted by Russia, countries which Glafia prepared for more than a century.

The end of Glafia’s centuries long confidence game with the West is shattering the wealth, dreams and culture of the Western world, now under a program of controlled demolition. Its progressive disarray has led to an “abnormal normal”, where symbols and symptoms of decay – such as a demented man and a blithering idiot pretending to be US (vice)president - are no longer reported by the Glafia-controlled Western media.

A similar fate as the West awaits the de-humanized Israeli state and Zionism, once essential Glafia proxies, which will be of little use in the new Asian cycle. When the USA collapses, its aid to Israel will too. Will Zionism disappear completely, or will its seedlings spring up in Patagonia or Ukraine?

Note that already in 2012, Henry Kissinger was heard saying: "In ten years Israel will be gone", which a spokesman later denied. And in 2022, former Israeli premier Ehud Barak expressed concern that Israel will cease to exist before the 80th anniversary of its 1948 establishment. Why did he address this to the general public? One in four Israelis apparently think the same and prefer to leave the country, says Haaretz (poll from July 2024).

During Israel’s end phase, its crazy, dehumanized leaders may activate the apocalyptic Samson Option: like preplaced Israeli nuclear bombs going off in Western capitals – probably followed by the largest round ever of “sacrificing the Jewish lambs”. Again, the tears of the Jewish and other leaders for the victims will be for public consumption only.

Let’s end this ugly story with Israeli historian Ilan Pappé (August 2024):

I’m 100% convinced we are at the midst of the last chapter in this Zionist project in Palestine. And last chapters are violent, they are decolonization kind of chapters. I’m worried and at the same time I’m more hopeful for the long distance.

One crime syndicate controls the entire world

By Sanne Burger and Karel Beckman, DeAndereKrant.nl, April 26, 2025

Apr 27, 2025

Researcher Mees Baaijen sheds new light on history

In his book “The Predators versus The People,” researcher Meeuwis T. Baaijen argues that for at least 500 years the world has been run by an invisible world government, which he calls Glafia (Global Mafia). “All revolutions, wars and political upheavals are orchestrated by Glafia,” Baaijen said in an interview with De Andere Krant. “Nations, democracies, governments and religions haven’t had real power for ages. They are instruments by which the real rulers subjugate the masses.”

The Predators versus The People is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Historians usually try to explain the course of history by economic, technological, sociological, political or ideological factors - usually a combination of them. However, one explanatory factor seems to be taboo: the idea that important historical events are the result of deliberate conspiracies. In most history books, you’ll find little or nothing about the World Economic Forum, the Bilderberg Group, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Freemasons, Skull & Bones, the Rothschilds, and so on. Anyone who argues that such societies have had great influence on what happens in the world is accused of “conspiracy thinking” and excommunicated - notwithstanding the abundant evidence for the existence of such conspiracies.

Independent researcher Mees Baaijen (72), cares little for this taboo. In his book The Predators versus the People, published last June in seven languages, he goes one step further. According to the Costa Rican-based, retired veterinarian and globetrotter, all major events in the last 500 years can be traced to one, centuries-old conspiracy. Whether it's the Covid scam, 9/11, climate policy, World War I or II, the Russian Revolution, Nazism, communism, colonialism, the French Revolution, the Industrial Revolution, the Reformation - it's all, according to Baaijen, the work of an invisible world government, a secret global crime cartel of bankers and money magnates, not tied to any faith, country or race. On his substack, he recently summarized his vision of world history as follows:

“About 500 years ago, a few extremely wealthy families in the Mediterranean launched an innovative project to control the entire world. They did not engage in brute force, like rulers before them, but used secret methods: mobile capital and organized deception. To control the world from a distance, the dynastic banking families behind this secret project cleverly bought the “elites” in the future “sovereign and democratic” nation-states of Europe.

Thanks to the fusion of Glafia's mobile capital with the state apparatus, these seemingly sovereign nations became vassal states. Their first task was to explore and colonize the vast American, African and Asian territories. To take control of the world, Glafia first made Spain (15th/16th century), then the Netherlands (17th century) and later Britain (18th/19th century) their temporary hegemons.

Starting in the 1830s, the U.S. was groomed and financed by the British Rothschilds, for their future role as the fourth hegemon in the globalist project. After World War II, the new, supposedly “independent” ex-colonies of Europe were incorporated into Glafia's new U.S. empire (one of the reasons for the rapid growth of the CIA and the U.S. military).

The final phase of the US empire began in 1971 when the dollar was decoupled from gold and the “financialization” of the US economy turned into a casino. At the same time, American capital and technology was used to build communist China into a future superpower. Meanwhile, Glafia has captured all countries, including China and Russia.”

Even for people who are convinced that conspiracies come in various shapes and sizes, this view of Baaijen goes a long way. He says he arrived at this insight after 10 years of intensive study, working through 500,000 pages of sources. We asked him some critical questions.

Who exactly are these Glafia members who define all of history? Why do they do what they do?

In my book I explain in some detail how the richest families from Genoa and Venice merged and then, together with rich Jews expelled from Spain, pooled their capital and began sending it towards Holland and England. Some of these families are still among the richest on earth. I give an insight into the Warburg family; the Astor family (Spanish: Astorga) has a similar story. There are still very wealthy Italian families that have been involved in this for centuries. Webster Tarpley and others have written extensively about this. At some point, the Rothschilds, and later the Rockefellers they had set up, took the wheel. A lot of these richest families in the world are keeping a low profile. Their motivation is: total control. They want to control all wealth including humanity and reduce the risk of mass uprisings to zero.

How was history determined before Glafia came up?

By the aristocracy, at least at first glance, see for example what I wrote about William the Conqueror, because at the time (1066) there were already (Jewish) bankers behind him. But in 1290 they were expelled from England, and it took 365 years before they bribed Cromwell to let them back in. Then they took a very different approach: by setting up the Bank of England in 1694. Since then, they have remained in the saddle, despite the fairy tale that that Bank would now belong to the state.

According to your book, Glafia is behind all the great religious, political and technological upheavals we have experienced, including the rise of the nation-state, the Reformation, the Industrial Revolution, colonialism and all the great revolutions and wars. How can a small group of bankers wield so much power?

Indeed, this is what I am trying to demonstrate with my book. Unfortunately, given the great breadth and depth of the subject, I cannot go deep into much detail. A detailed description of a case can be very enlightening, but that’s another book to be read. One of the most spectacular books is Two World Wars and Hitler (Jim MacGregor, John O'Dowd), coming out soon, also in a Dutch translation: it turns out that Hitler was set up by the American and British intelligence services, which were directed by corrupt and criminal politicians. Behind those were the banks, including some Jewish ones. Ditto communism, both World Wars, the Cold War. On my site are now several articles written by me that further clarify the matter.

If the elite is really as evil as you write, and really as powerful, how do you explain that there have also been developments that have been beneficial to the world's population? The standard of living of many people has gone up. The population has grown tremendously. There have been freedom and emancipation movements that have greatly improved the position of ordinary people.

To avoid problems with the population, pseudo-democracies based on Plato's model state were introduced in Glafia-funded European nation-states: Plato's cave, in which a mythology is projected by the regime for the benefit of the (shackled) common people. It is an ancient form of social engineering, also called manufactured consent, prescribed reality or national mythology, like Father State who has our best interests at heart.

In the European countries (later the U.S.) that performed the tasks of discovery and colonization, a middle class emerged that provided the products needed for these operations. The result was a great rise in the standard of living and apparent freedom, with bread and circuses in abundance. This was a prerequisite for the massive industrial and technological development Glafia envisioned - it could not have succeeded in unstable, poor countries.

But this was only a temporary confidence game, keeping the population in a comfort zone as much as possible, although in some countries like the Netherlands it lasted more than four centuries. With Covid the monkey came out of the bag and now the West - which has fulfilled its duties - is being wantonly dismantled, including, or especially, the middle class, and we are once again moving toward a feudal system with a few Haves All and many Haves Nothing.

I see the great social victories of suffrage, education, mainly as pyrrhic. In the end, what good is your suffrage if it's all a puppet show and the oligarchs end up making the big decisions, like setting Eurasia on fire in the 20th century with 200 million deaths - and still virtually no one understanding what really happened, so everyone falls again into the next war trap? Or to education where you are filled with lies and deceit?

A sharp increase in population growth was indeed the result, despite the many hundreds of millions killed by colonizations, revolutions and wars. Through agents such as Malthus, Ehrlich and the Club of Rome, Glafia has drawn attention to this repeatedly over the last 50 years. Drastic depopulation measures are too obvious, but stealth measures have been used for a long time, most recently on a large scale with the mRNA vaccinations, whose obvious negative effects are still officially denied.

Why does it take them so long, for five hundred years, to establish their totalitarian control system?

The golden rule is “Never try to achieve anything by force if it can also be achieved by deception,” as Machiavelli said. That means slowly boiling the frogs. Nor is Glafia all-powerful. Some people speak of 300 families and 6,000 key people. If everyone would understand the situation, and everything would be explained to everyone in the coming weeks through all media, that would be the end of the exercise, although no one will know how to proceed thereafter.

This is a huge and complex project, with an extremely complicated (decentralized) proxy system, which is now going to be replaced by the - in theory - easier to operate (centralized) digital prison. Glafia project is now very advanced: all countries, large corporations, media and institutions, and all resources are under their control, through their banking system and the complicated system of (inter)national oligarchs/proxies.

Only two things are still missing: individual control over all people, to immediately detect and neutralize dissidents (the global digital prison) and transfer from the fourth to the fifth hegemon, from the US to China. The latter will work, but not the former I think, such a system is enormously complex and not at all robust, that is, highly susceptible to malfunctions, sabotage, blackouts, and the like.

You describe in your book that Glafia has shifted power in the world over time from Italy to Spain then to the Netherlands then England then the U.S. - and now to China. Isn't that an after-the-fact assertion? It seems that no single event can disprove your theory because everything that has happened fits into it.

Well, this is what I have found, as a completely independent researcher, in contact with some other completely independent researchers such as Jim MacGregor and Richard Moore. Not chance, stupidity, geographical or racial factors etcetera steered history in the last 500 years, but a Global Mafia. In my book I explain in detail that this involved verifiable capital movements, driven by the big bankers, from one cycle to the next. Marx already established this, and a detailed description of it can be found in Giovanni Arrighi's The Long Twentieth Century, one of the mainstays of my book, which discusses the four cycles of “capitalism. At the same time, he quotes Braudel, who said that capitalism was not an economic system, but an “anti-marché” of predators and the law of the jungle - from him I borrowed the term the Predators.

In your opinion, do other factors such as evolution, psychology, religion, ideology, technology, economics, education, and the like play no role at all in history?

In the B section of my book, I devote 46 essays to capitalism, communism, socialism, Nazism, Zionism, nationalism, cultural Marxism et cetera. Ideologies are also covered. As for religion and metaphysics, I limit myself to criticizing reductionism/materialism - which again comes from the same source. Indeed, I see them all as parts of the Glafia project and provide the evidence, including many citations. If that substantiation is insufficient, please tell me.

Imagine if we succeeded in removing Glafia, would all problems suddenly be solved?

No, it would take more for that, if at all possible. Look, on the one hand I think the power of Glafia is seriously underestimated, also by alternative and awake Holland. The rot and venom are so deeply embedded in the collective unconscious that many people don't see it. On the other hand, we have not one, but two enemies: THEYand WE. Writer and activist Charles Eisenstein puts it very nicely:

“The world is not divided into perpetrators and victims. Most of us fall into both categories, in different ways and at different times.”

The whole story sounds rather dystopian.

My view is not dystopian, but realistic. The Predators are not just about stealing Earth's resources. It is also a spiritual war, which causes us to become increasingly alienated from ourselves and others, and to feel powerless in the face of the materialistic system of domination. They want to dehumanize and weaken us, crush our desire for freedom and relegate us to thoughtless cattle that can easily be manipulated. To be liberated from 500 years of domination requires not only an overthrow of Glafia, but also a rediscovery of who we humans essentially are.

Is it possible to defeat Glafia?

The Achilles' heel of Glafia is their self-aggrandizement. They imagine themselves superior, but much of their game is pure bluff. Currently, considerable cracks are appearing in their stronghold. I do not venture into predicting the future, but what I see is that consciousness is rising in waves and that the waves are getting higher and higher.