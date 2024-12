If You happen to be a “still functioning Westerner”, have you ever wondered how and why your “people”, your “Western society” have become so dumbed down, so fearful of the Jews and your own government and its thugs, and so brainless in a very short period of time?

I remember not long ago the “westerners” used to ridicule the submisiveness and obedience of the Chinese, North Koreans with pity and contempt!

Where all have the Voltarian spirit and strenght gone?