Arvind Dilawar August 11, 2024

From 1933 to 1939, Hitler provided the future government of Israel with the assets of German Jews in exchange for aid undermining an international anti-Nazi boycott.

On March 19, 1933 — less than three months after Adolph Hitler had been elected chancellor of Germany — flags of the reigning National Socialist German Workers’ Party bearing black swastikas against blood-red fields were unfurled from the German consulates in Jerusalem and Jaffa, both then part of British-controlled Palestine. Already aware of the Nazi’s rabid anti-Semitism, the residents of nearby Tel Aviv, one of the relatively few Jewish settlements in Palestine at the time, prepared to tear down and burn the swastikas. But before they could storm the consulates, the erstwhile anti-fascists were halted by a combination of forces: the colonial authorities of the British, who were still in the mode of appeasing Hitler, and more surprisingly, the leadership of the Zionist movement, which sought a Jewish state in Palestine. While the British were fearful of igniting what would inevitably become World War II, the Zionists looked to preserve their own organizing and fundraising activities in Germany, then home to more than half a million Jews.

HAAVARA, a company for the transfer of Jewish property from Nazi Germany to Palestine. The Trust and Transfer Office Haavara Ltd., was established in Tel Aviv, following an agreement with the German government in August 1933, to facilitate the emigration of Jews to Palestine by allowing the transfer of their capital in the form of German export goods.

https://www.counterpunch.org/2024/08/11/the-transfer-agreement-nazi-support-for-a-jewish-state-in-palestine/

Nakba II Is Here

Gilad Atzmon • August 20, 2019

The Israeli media reported yesterday that the Jewish State is “actively pushing Palestinian emigration from Gaza.” A senior Israeli official confirmed that Jerusalem is looking for other countries to take in Gazans.

Times of Israel reported that “Israel is actively promoting the emigration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, and is working to find other countries who may be willing to absorb them.” We are basically dealing here with a systematic forced removal of the indigenous population from a given territory by a powerful settler state. In Yiddish as well as English such an act is called ethnic cleansing and is considered a crime against humanity under the statutes of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a similar fashion to the German (Nazi) Government at the time of the Haavara agreement (1933) the Jewish State is encouraging Gazans to ‘willingly’ leave their land. The Israeli official confirmed that Israel “is ready to carry the costs of helping Gazans emigrate, and would even be willing to consider allowing them to use an Israeli air field close to Gaza to allow them to leave for their new host countries.”

I guess that Jewish State is making a real effort to redefine the notion of Jewish ‘kindness.’

According to the Israeli official “Israeli National Security Council has been spearheading the effort, with Netanyahu’s blessing, for about a year. The program has been discussed in the security cabinet several times.” However the official confirmed that despite the Israeli communication with European leaders and even countries in the region, so far, no country has agreed to participate in the Israeli crime and absorb the ethnically cleansed Gazans.

Maybe those reluctant European leaders and countries in the region are waiting to see whether Israel is willing to absorb the many suspects involved with the current Epstein’s #pedogate as this scandal is quickly unfolding into a global crime syndicate saga.

(Republished from Gilad Atzmon by permission of author or representative)

Source: https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-jews-and-nazis/

Source: https://www.unz.com/runz/zionism-anti-semitism-racialism/