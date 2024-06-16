Folks, despite all I’ve already known about the chosen rats and their Goyim West, I still have to thank Max Blumenthal for NOT ONLY his almost unique insight of this particular area of knowledge, but especially for his unrelenting stand against the evil chosen rats with FACTS despite a tsunami of attacks from gigantic propaganda machine of Western MSM and a bunch of terrorist governments (Well , do you really need me to tell you who they are? :-) Of course I know you don’t! You folks know much more than I do!)

Last but not least, do you folks really believe that the slimy RFK jr and his ilk are just stupid, ignorant, uninformed, and naive? LOL! I know you don’t! Just asking!

My point is I just want to remind all of us about the magic of Jewish-(Jeffrey Epstein)-beavers! Just remember their fictitious Esther “holy honey-trap purim!”

Here are some NEWS that need no COMMENT: