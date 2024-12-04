Look how these Korean Govt Thugs behave toward triumphantly cheering civilians as they are withdrawing! These thugs look so disappointed! They missed the opportunity to enjoy beating people up and shooting at people as their fathers, grand fathers, and uncles enjoyed during the reign of their America’s lapdog presidents (Pak, Chun, Roh).

Anyone in the West still remember the Gwangju massacre 1980? South Koreans never forget! That’s WHY!

By the way, does any of you folks know that the Gwangju massacre was “greenlighted” (read “encouraged”) by the peace-lover Jewish-A Thug in Chief Jimmy Carter?

https://www.thenation.com/article/world/kwangju-uprising-and-american-hypocrisy-one-reporters-quest-truth-and-justice-korea/

No no no please PQC! This is not the right time to tell this “old story!” The Jewish-A always has a good reason to do an evil thing, remember?