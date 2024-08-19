It’s not easy to see that Nuclear weapon does not exist since it’s just an exclusive knowledge and secretly protected by the States. But viruses… that supposed to exist around and inside people..uhm…despite without any proof, people, especially well-formally educated and the very medical scientists and medical doctors etc still believe and insist that these “no-proof-of-existence-viruses” existed and caused diseases!
Humankind has been facing a permanent pandemic: The Pandemic of Make Believe! This is the world we are living in folks!
