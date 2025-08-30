Thugs are thugs! They are just order-follower dogs! Barking and attacking by order. No shame, no honor, no decency whatsoever!

I know and experience these worst animals first hand, right here in this arse end of the world! When the time comes, they and their family will be next!

Black, white, brown, yellow, christian, muslim, buddhist, hinduist, male, female, straight, homo... All the same. And the same is true when people are good and humane, no border.

Bodily color, shape, size, label... don’t make who you are. It’s your mind, your belief that make who you are!

Human rights, rule of law, constitution, democracy my ass.