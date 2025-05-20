Thank you my friend for sharing with me your thought.

While I agree with you in most of main points, I need to remind you and our folks that like everyone of us as human being, there are good and bad people in every group of people. Homosexuals are not exception!

People are good or bad not because they are born with certain conditions but by learning good things and/or being indoctrinated with anti-humanity anti-liberty belief. (i.e Judaism, Hinduism caste-system, Communism, Statism etc)

A good person is good because he learns and understands good vs bad and chooses to live accordingly. And vice versa for a bad person . Not because he/she is German, Vietnamese, Arab, Indian, Chinese, or heterosexual or homosexual! This is self-evident!

I acknowledge that there also are peoples who have been brainwashed into “being homosexual” by Jewish social engineering plot as we all have seen such new phenomenon with children as their victims.

That’s why I warned homosexual people in one or two of my posts that the “new multi sex-identity transgenderism movement” with a bunch of crazy LGBTQXYZ12345 etc was/ is a trap and that many homosexuals have been fooled and used by the Jews and Governments in this political stupid but deadly game. The homosexual people as a whole will pay dire consequences when the “Jews” fall!

We must acknowledge with honesty and justice that natural homosexual people have been brutally, cruelly persecuted with prejudice and religious ignorance for thousand years throughout human history in every “culture.” But the worst persecution of homosexuals has always been in religion enforced by Government violent authority.

I am atheist and anarchist, thus personal choice and personal liberty and common human dignity are most important. Hence, to me any so-called “banning or burning books” or “criminalizing certain personal private activities” that do not do physical harm and/or violate others is stupid and criminal by itself!

Whatever people do in their private life or their own chosen way of life is none of others business!

You see my friend, We are from different background but we do share many in common especially regarding the “Jews.” And of course with some core differences. Our universe is meant to be like that: differences in spontaneous harmony and order :-)

All the best to you.