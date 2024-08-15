Wow. I did not expect you read that Chinese novel so seriously!
Anyway, on the contrary it does make much sense to me, given my understanding of how statist power and theocratic power work in the mind of the masses.
Although the Shah (and his twin sister) was a maniac and the West puppet with his demonic Savak , Shah WAS NOT friendly to the Chosen rats (his son is today a true chosen rats’ useful idiots). The Shah regime was terrible but Iran Shah regime “ideology” did not control the mindset of a large population in Iran… And IRAN was NOT ISOLATED. Iranian population was till in open communication and interaction with the world at large… This means there was always a large room for a true chance with a true “progressive popular revolution” if you like… as it was the case in 1979! That was exactly what the Rats and the West fear most!
Since a theocracy is ALWAYS a disaster! Every theocracy past and present, be it Buddhism in Tibet, Bhutan or Christianity in the Dark Age.. has been and is always a disaster and a self-destructive force. Thus, the Jews and their West minions wanted Iran to be a “theocracy” and isolated. That’s why the CIA/MI6/MOSSAD helped Khomeini although Khomeini was “Islamic” and in a minority at the time while other popular forces were majority but scattered and supressed .
THEY gave Afghanistan back to the Talibans after they had caused chaos and destruction for the same purpose! And THEY all support the “Gulf state” with Wahhabism for the same purpose: Destroying every potential, any potential right inside and in the mind of the enemy… and fermenting hate and dividing them.. Unfortunately, This strategy has been very successful and effective indeed!
Remember, the Rats and the West ALWAYS support dictatorship regardless whatever form! They even created Daesh ISIS to entrap Muslims!
Dr Mohamed Mahathir, a serious Muslim, realized the poison of theocracy. That’s why he had tried to warn and limit theocratic power and the influence of the Sultans even before he became PM. For this, Mahathir was expelled from UMNO's and they almost had him arrested! He wrote “The Malay Dilemma” and implemented most of his “vision” during his priministership. His understanding of the Jews and the West is unique in the Muslim world! The Jews and their West minions hate and fear him, especially the Australians! When you have time, please do a research back in the period 1980s-1990s Malaysia vs Australia/ the West.
Perhaps I could see from this angle because I am atheist and anarchist.
Anyway, It’s just me. That’s my understanding. The last word is always yours.
Most intelligent people knew from day one that ISIS was a Jewish proxy from day one. Unfortunately the smart people are always outnumbered by the stupid people.
I am not familiar with Dr Mohamed Mahathir. I certainly need to learn more about him. My father is very secular. He doesn’t like religion at all and always told me since childhood that mixing religion with politics is always harmful to society. He is the rebel of the family to say the least.
I had not considered that. Thank you for enlightening me on this. I hope the Persians can evolve past this. The 1979 revolution unfortunately created a great schism among them very similar if not identical to the schism that exists among your people.
With regard to the Taliban, from my understanding they came into existence during the civil war which followed the defeat of the Soviet Union. They are mainly supported by Pakistan. I remember the former head of Pakistani intelligence, Hamid Gul talking about how the Taliban was something unique to Afghan society. Since Afghanistan and Pakistan are sister nations, the Pakistanis would know the Afghans better than anyone else.
I have learned a great deal from Romance of the Three Kingdoms. It is one of my favorite novels. I also want to read Water Margin and Journey to the West as well. I have a long reading list unfortunately and work+married life makes it difficult to find the time.