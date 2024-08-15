Wow. I did not expect you read that Chinese novel so seriously!

Anyway, on the contrary it does make much sense to me, given my understanding of how statist power and theocratic power work in the mind of the masses.

Although the Shah (and his twin sister) was a maniac and the West puppet with his demonic Savak , Shah WAS NOT friendly to the Chosen rats (his son is today a true chosen rats’ useful idiots). The Shah regime was terrible but Iran Shah regime “ideology” did not control the mindset of a large population in Iran… And IRAN was NOT ISOLATED. Iranian population was till in open communication and interaction with the world at large… This means there was always a large room for a true chance with a true “progressive popular revolution” if you like… as it was the case in 1979! That was exactly what the Rats and the West fear most!

Since a theocracy is ALWAYS a disaster! Every theocracy past and present, be it Buddhism in Tibet, Bhutan or Christianity in the Dark Age.. has been and is always a disaster and a self-destructive force. Thus, the Jews and their West minions wanted Iran to be a “theocracy” and isolated. That’s why the CIA/MI6/MOSSAD helped Khomeini although Khomeini was “Islamic” and in a minority at the time while other popular forces were majority but scattered and supressed .

THEY gave Afghanistan back to the Talibans after they had caused chaos and destruction for the same purpose! And THEY all support the “Gulf state” with Wahhabism for the same purpose: Destroying every potential, any potential right inside and in the mind of the enemy… and fermenting hate and dividing them.. Unfortunately, This strategy has been very successful and effective indeed!

Remember, the Rats and the West ALWAYS support dictatorship regardless whatever form! They even created Daesh ISIS to entrap Muslims!

Dr Mohamed Mahathir, a serious Muslim, realized the poison of theocracy. That’s why he had tried to warn and limit theocratic power and the influence of the Sultans even before he became PM. For this, Mahathir was expelled from UMNO's and they almost had him arrested! He wrote “The Malay Dilemma” and implemented most of his “vision” during his priministership. His understanding of the Jews and the West is unique in the Muslim world! The Jews and their West minions hate and fear him, especially the Australians! When you have time, please do a research back in the period 1980s-1990s Malaysia vs Australia/ the West.

Perhaps I could see from this angle because I am atheist and anarchist.

Anyway, It’s just me. That’s my understanding. The last word is always yours.