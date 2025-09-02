Something very “funny” has happened to my anti-Judaism or rather “anti-Jewishness” stand. It attracts quite a few of “newly but one time substack commentors” such as “new friend Han” and now another brand new user name “Sussane!”

But who care? Since I am absolute free-speech, I don’t care “said who” but what’s said.. and I will post everything…regardless of whether I agree or not.

Our most dear famous Mothman777 knows that. Now a new stranger Han, and You Sussane… Because I respect free speech and I do respect the intelligence and the right to know of readers.

We must let the readers read and do their own thinking and decide for themselves. That’s why I NEVER ban/block anyone only MUTE because I have the right NOT to see / read what I consider just rubbish that would waste my time and energy- but others’ right to see it, read it must be respected!

That’s said. My dear new friend Sussana, I totally disagree with you ,in MHO, such silly attempt of yours to differentiating between Judaism or the whole Abrahamic belief system - “people who have chosen to believe in the Torah, Talmud and/or Old Testament of the Bible vs. Ashkenazi Jews....aka....Khazarians or Khazars”.

I know some expression in English that says “same shit different smells!”

How much do you know about the history of slashing throats between Abrahamic religions and within Abrahamic cults? To me it all comes down to the filthy perverted demonic fictitious stories a.k.a whatever silly people call it! I just call it by its own name “Judaism!”

Your attempt to distract people attention from the main culprit Judaism and its Jewishness down to just Khazar/ Rothschild… has failed my friend. You need to read more and stop assuming that other people don’t read.

You quote Rense.com the webiste that published some of my writings years ago, and I have followed the site for more than 20 years! And here also in Rense.com:

The Complete List of the 1030 Jewish Expulsions in Human History

https://rense.com/general97/The-Complete-List-of-the-1030-Jewish-Expulsions-in-Human-History.pdf

Why Are Jews Persecuted?

https://rense.com/general80/whj.htm

You see my dear friend, the Jewish problem did not start with Khazar around 7th century AD or Rothschilds in our modern time! Just like the Jewish genocide of Palestinians did not start after 7-Oct-2023! The Jews and/or anyone CANNOT block the bright sunlight with their hands! Let their hands get burn! :-) :-) :-)

Here just have a glimpse and a glance at the long list:

(Just whispering… shhhhhh!!! As an ex-Catholic I’ve often wondered why Jesus of Nazareth rejects evil Judaism’s teachings and teaches “love and turn other cheek”.. and wondering why the Jews hate Jesus so much above all the rest of non-Jew Abrahamic followers and all goyim!)

As I just written and posted recently “Thomas Paine read them; Mark Twain read them… I and many others read them…” Unless you and your ilk have read completely different Hebrew fictitious filthy stories … you cannot fool people, my friend! Evil words, evil deed, evil mitzvah/mitzvot of the nature Jewishness are there in black and white! I digress!

Other issues I will tackle in a separate post.

