My dear friend. You should not apology at all. It was I who did not express properly… but over-emphatically!

Anyway, I did not say you "intend to re-build the state" but "the way you suggest to prepare in economic, recruiting, training, etc… is inadvertently to rebuild the power structure!

Let me discuss a little bit further about the revolution to clarify this point.

When we read the “history” of the French Revolution 1789, or the so-called American 1775 or the Russian October 1917 or the China 1949 or the Communist Vietnamese 1945 or the Islamic Iranian 1979 …or Tahrir Square 2011 Egyptian revolution, or every Colored Revolution etc.. The official historians who wrote these accounts of these events give us the readers the impression that the MAJORITY of people of the time participated in such upheaval events.

In fact all such events were carried out by just less than 5% of the total population. In the America 1775 only 3%! with all the well calculated preparation to take power and re-establish power in different name.

My point is the act of abolish the power is so simple that it would not need to be well prepared as such unless all the protagonists already “had” a plan to re-establish power.

IMHO, the difficult part is to ask the people to arm themselves after the abolishing the power structure so that people will take back self-responsibility in protecting their freedoms and personal sovereignty and property by being ready and decisively, swiftly eliminating any attempt to re-establish power by anyone. Because as you already know we human kind have been indoctrinated and social engineered into dependency for too long!

Fortunately, “historical evidences” also prove that human being can regain their natural state of being in a short time when face with the real existential situation and circumstances.

The bottom line is both of us, we don’t know what would happen in the future in such event! Because such revolution without hidden agenda has never happened before in human history! So your speculate is as good as mine.

I am the one who should ask you to be patient with me and my English, my dear friend.