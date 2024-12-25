Let me explain Substack thugs’ stupidity:

There was no one that used such “expired code” since such “login-page with dots” for code entering ONLY being displayed AFTER my email is entered at the login page and if so I must have received a notifying email with “new code” from substack… except I received NONE!... Lol …

-That means there was NO “too many login emails” at all!

-Substack’s thugs just made it up with assumption that I gave the “code” to someone else!

-How dumb they are! There is no way that “someone else” can use the “code” since one only sees the code entering page ONLY AFTER having entered the email and (I, in this case) would receive a NEW CODE in a NEW substack notifying email!

-Even if someone else could use the code, then I would have encrypted “such code” within my “encrypted post for private eyes only”… I would never post such code openly as such!

That means Substack has been manually monitoring my account constantly by dumbshit thugs. Not by AI!

Let my “experiment”’s findings sink in folks!

Bear in mind that “Phiquyenchinh” has very “large” audience with the readership of aprox 40 … (uhm perhaps 400,000!!! lol) or so!!!

On the ground, aussie thugs sending copters, drones, unmarked thug cars… to congratulate... this yours truly for his great achievement! (I will find time to edit tens of hour clips and make a special report on this aussie thugs ‘ stupidity)

Anyway, I believe these thugs are trying to protect this very “important writer” since they are with “him” whereever and whenever he goes out riding his bicycle!

My own conclusion: What I have said and written must be very very … (you fill the blank) LOL!

Be prepared and ready for a brave new year folks!