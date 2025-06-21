Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterLest You Forget!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLest You Forget!TheTaoOfAnarchyJun 21, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterLest You Forget!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareShare this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterLest You Forget!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Until Humanity rally's and kills all who comprise "the jew" do OTHERS as well as yourselves not deserve the results of what WE ARE REFUSING TO DO BASED ON NO MORE THAN FEAR AT HAVING TO LIVE WITHOUT "THE JEW" RULING US?
IF YOU FEED AND FUND THOSE ACTING AS YOU NEVER WOULD AND DOING WHAT YOU KNOW TO BE THE HEIGHT OF EVIL WHAT ARE YOU IF NOT RESPONSIBLE AS YOU DENY RESPONSIBILITY? AS YOU CRY ABOUT WHAT "THE JEW" DESERVES TO DO BECAUSE WE ARE NOT ACTIVELY KILLING T.H.E.M. (T=the H=hebrews E=enslaving M=mankind)!
All you feckless minions who together do not possess even a scintilla of the morality that one Human Child does TO BE HUMAN never mind Adults are the reason "the jew" rules as all of you deny the how and why because YOU'RE VOLUNTARILY NO MORE THAN WHAT ROTHSCHILD TOLD HIS SONS YOU ALL ARE; "Remember my children, that all the earth must belong to us Jews, and that the gentiles, being mere excrement's of animals, must possess nothing." ~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812
"The jew" IS MERELY TAKING THE PART OF THIS EARTH "THE JEW" WANTS NOW! YOU ALL ARE NOT CAPABLE OF ANY REAL DISCERNMENT AS YOU KNOW YOU'RE ALL PART OF THIS AND WANT THIS BECAUSE WITHOUT "THE JEW" YOU WILL HAVE TO GROW UP! THAT'S IT! YOU ALL ARE ALLOWING THIS AND ALL WARS BECAUSE YOU REFUSE TO LIVE WITHOUT A DADDY!