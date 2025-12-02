According to “Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerard_Menuhin

Gerard Menuhin (born July 23, 1948 in Scotland) is a Holocaust denier and activist, associated with the neo-Nazi movement in Germany.[1][2] He is of English and Jewish descent.

His book Tell the Truth and Shame the Devil, published in 2015, argues that the Holocaust is “the biggest lie in history”,[3] that Jews are an “alien, demonic force which seeks to dominate the world”, that “Jews are flooding Europe with non-white races”, to create a “society of racial mongrels, under the rule of a ‘new Jewish nobility’”, and plan to “create a one-world government”. Menuhin argues that “the world owes Adolf Hitler an apology”.

Read his book and think with your critical skill then come to your own conclusion

Excerpt: