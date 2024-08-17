75 years of slow genocide full of of brutal murdering and raping, and land thieving unabated. Ten months of genocide in full speed Gaza has been flattened and become children graveyard. Hundreds of thousands Palestinians most of whom are women, children, in front of the whole world in still counting as the genocide intensifies at every day and night…right of this second of this humanity breathing! And the “world” just worries about “polio” and “clotshot” a.k.a “vaccine!”

For fuck sake, These worms let the Yahweh chosen rats Jews slaughter Palestinians like sport… and now they want to use Palestinians as guinea pigs and lab rats for their Fertility-killer-Polio-clotshot.. and the so-called Palestinian Authority complies? Are these Palestinians just plain stupid or complicit in genocidal war crime on their own people?

And just look and listen to these Iranian cowards and useful idiots!

You and other Arab/Muslims Nations NOT ONLY HAVE THE RIGHT OF SELF-DEFENSE BUT most importantly THE RIGHT TO TAKE THE MILITARY HUMANITARIAN INTERVENTION TO STOP THE GENOCIDE ALTOGETHER!

But you are just a bunch of corrupted cowards! The Chosen Rats and the West NEVER GIVE A FUCK about International laws or world Peace or Justice!

You Muslim/Arab know better than anyone else that THEY, the Yahweh chosen rats will never let you live in peace. It’s their ultimate ideology that is not only written in their “filthy books” but has been openly and loudly promulgated by both their political and religious leaderships!

I don’t know why I am angry!

Are you?