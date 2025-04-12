I forget something “personal” at my previous post’s conclusion.

Anyway, as I heard Scott concluded and pleaded to everyone that let’s love Iranian people more than hate America!

-Scott is dead wrong! Who hates America? No one except retarded and evil creatures such as the Jews and their creations and minions such as the IS (ISIS) Al Qaeda … just say a bunch of Daesh with different names!

I have noticed that Peoples around the world hate the ruling class of America and their Jewish masters! Not the people and that land of native Indian peoples!

I cannot speak for anyone else but myself. I don’t hate America or even mis-selfidentified Jews. I love people especially who are brave, courage, principled, and righteous. As a young Viet during the War, I loved Bob Dylan, his Blowing in the Wind, The Master Of War, Hugh Thompson Jr… People of anti-war movement in general.

Later I came love and admire those Americans such as Martha Gellhorn, Gore Vidal, Howard Zinn, William Blum etc (I suspect most of them were and/or are ex-Jews or mis-selfidentified Jews in the Left, conventional speaking of course)

As a matter of fact I do, not only love but admire and respect those kind of Americans despite many differences such as Max, Ray, Judge Nap, Chelsea Manning etc… and someone whose name is Scott Ritter since the Iraq WMD lies.

I do hate government, the ruling class and their cowards and thuggish creatures. I hate and despise the Jewishness! Yes, you hear me rightly and correctly: the Jewishness and their hubris slaves whoever they are.

I love, admire, and respect those people whose love for freedom and human dignity is much greater than their fear of death.

Those people like the Palestinian Resistance, Hezbollah, the Houthis , who would rather die on their feet than live on their knees.

And I love, admire, and respect such determination expressed gently but resolutely by Prof Mohammad Marandi.

Again, it’s just me. The last word is always yours.