Here We Go Again! It Still Does Not Add Up, Larry!
It’s still fresh and is not over at all. Just wait and see many thing will come out!
Just remember who were the betrayers in the overthrow and murder of Ngô Đình Diệm and his brothers, the assassination of Park Chung Hee in South Korea, the public execution of the sitting POTUS JFK, and the civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Well, at least we do share some key points on this matter concerning the two rabid dogs!
Discussion about this post
No posts