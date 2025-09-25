Sometimes, a very simple statement which contains a very fundamental issues that need a life time to fathom.

Such statement recently made by our friend West Asian Unity. I just don’t know how to reply or comment on such statement. It reminds me one of the big “news” during Covidfraud was Bill Gates bought land- a huge chunk of land.

https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/environment/a42543527/why-is-bill-gates-buying-so-much-farmland/

As an AI summarizes:

“Bill Gates has invested in farmland through his firm Cascade Investment primarily as a stable, long-term investment, a strategy that has become popular among the wealthy for its steady appreciation and low volatility”

This also reminds me my old friend Robert Klassen. Some twenty years ago, my old friend Robert wrote a small piece of discussion about “small farm”- that I shared widely among my friends around the world at the time. I could no longer locate that article, only to find some similar takes on the same subject.

Here they are:

(Notes: I know many people have a bad habit of just skimming over rather than actual reading- That’s why this “already knew” attitude has produced the “willful ignorance” in the majority. Either read or don’t, your choice- but please do not skim over)

By Robert Klassen

May 31, 2006

Much to my surprise the response to my last essay was entirely positive; however, two readers from widely different cultures asked me virtually the same question: How can communities be organized to survive the threat? I would like to begin to try to answer that question by talking about the farm where I grew up.

This farm was located two-miles west of LaPorte, Indiana. The town was named by French trappers as “The Door” out of the forests to the prairies of rich soil to the south. Our farm sat on the edge of the glacial boundary, on the leftover sand and clay and stones of the melted glacier. Around sixty-five acres, the soil was fertile enough to grow anything appropriate to that climate with sufficient patience and labor.

Our family consisted of three generations, eight adults and nine children, living in three separate households. Our immediate neighbors lived on parcels of one to ten acres and comprised a dozen adults and two-dozen children. By working together in completely free and informal manner, expressing an innate spirit of cooperation, all of these people survived the privations of the Depression and WWII without suffering. How?

What I remember most clearly is a spontaneous division of labor, and trade. Our family produced raw milk, chickens, eggs, fruit, cider, honey, and grains. One neighbor specialized in strawberries and sweet corn, another in vegetables, another in goat products. Food was traded within the group, and the surplus was sold in individual roadside stands.

There was no fuzzy warm feeling of family or community here, that was simply the way things were done. There was a fierce sense of property ownership, and woe betide cheats or trespassers, including children — maybe especially children who stole watermelons. Borrowed tools were returned promptly, and if a neighbor asked for help with a major job, one would be wise to arrive early and stay late, or at least until milking time.

I was born into this micro-community ten-years before it disappeared. The post-war economy offered far-flung economic opportunities to the children who grew up there, left home, and never returned. The old folks changed their focus to money, and either rented or sold off the land; their kids wound up in the suburbs somewhere, making money, and feeling a loss they could not express. Their children in turn, now pushing forty, would not understand such an expression anyway, although a vague idea of it seems to haunt some of them. There appears to be a selective urban yearning for the country life.

I saw this yearning expressed in the commune movement of the late Sixties in the US. Unless rigidly ruled by an ideological authority with a constantly changing group of adherents, most communes vanished as fast as they appeared. The fundamental problem was and is property ownership. If the major premise of any endeavor is that you don’t own yourself or anything else, the endeavor won’t survive. Communist Russia and China proved that beyond realistic doubt. Yet urban intellectuals continue to yearn for a fantasy world of individual self-sacrifice for the good of all, like the Plymouth colony before it starved and changed its ways.

One of my correspondents sent a well-written unpublished essay describing a rural set of villages in India with an emphasis on a single household of fourteen people. The woman who runs the household owns nine acres. She is also the keeper of the seeds; if the seeds run out or the crop fails, she can borrow seeds from a community supply with a payback of two seeds for one borrowed. She can feed the entire family three meals a day on the produce from one acre of land and sell the surplus from the balance of the land. She is illiterate, but the children are learning to read and write. When salesmen or bureaucrats come through the area, neighbors are warned by a recorded message distributed by hand. Something about this social model seems idyllic to the author, who would like to import it to the city.

I know nothing whatever about this region, so I take the author’s word for it. The people residing in this set of villages are practicing a simple and common version of laissez-faire capitalism, based on individual initiative, ownership, borrowing at interest, self-improvement, and community defense. I see my own family in this picture at a different level of technology, while the principal difference is literacy. The soil and the climate there must enable multiple harvests per year, although I have to doubt that it’s as simple as broadcasting seed on unprepared ground and waiting for harvest.

Seed itself is an issue, according to the author. State sponsored corporations are trying to sell these people single-harvest hybrid seeds, and discourage the use of native seeds that will reproduce identical genetic copies year after year for free. I have to agree that costly hybrids are inappropriate to poor subsistence farmers even though potential yields may be many times greater, because high-tech agriculture presupposes high-tech farmers, which they are not. The matriarch interviewed in this essay simply said no to hybrid seeds. No sale. What’s wrong with that? It doesn’t take a UN resolution to say, I won’t buy it.

This kind of rural model cannot be imported to the cities, and city dwellers would not willingly be exported to the rural model. The millions of hungry urban people require intensive mechanized agriculture with its high-yield hybrid seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides plus thoroughly educated farming practitioners and skilled banking creditors. For urban dwellers rhapsodizing on an organic garden theme in nature, I suggest they try it before they try to sell the idea: turn over an acre with a spade, break it up with a hoe, rake it out, plant it, cultivate and harvest by hand, and then talk about it. They didn’t call it back-breaking work for nothing. Even Thoreau hired a teamster with oxen and plow to break Emerson’s land at Walden.

But what about the rural spirit of cooperation, the spirit of community? I have to admit that I’ve never lived anywhere that it was missing, although I’ve only lived in North America — East, West, South, and Central, cities, slums, suburbs, and country. What I’ve experienced everywhere is a kind of give and take, live and let live, mind your own business, help when needed sort of thing. The only people I’ve learned to distrust are “public servants” and the only places that worry me are “public” places; I recommend privatizing both so that there are owners and managers who have a genuine interest in the public.

The spirit of community has been under relentless attack by the state for over a century. Their key weapons are fiat money and fiat regulation. The state abhors competition from families and communities alike, for families and communities can survive threats by spontaneous cooperation that needs no organization, no state, just as they have always done before. Intellectuals who would like to engineer this cooperative spirit into some kind of coercive state mechanism should review the history of failure of such projects. In other words, communities cannot be organized by some master agency to survive threats, but they will do it themselves if left alone.

-

By Robert Klassen

May 26, 2006

That mankind is approaching the edge of a terminal social precipice is no news to me or to my correspondents around the world or to you. We see the consequences of centralized political state action clearly enough. The lingering question is, what happens after the collapse?

The earliest documented civilization in history arose in Sumer around 6,500 years ago among a people who were apparently indigenous to the region. Here were the beginnings of many things, including writing, religion, slavery, trade, money, and the city-state. Here the natural human inclination to use force to satisfy desire was codified as a state monopoly, and elevated in status by many fanciful myths that we continue to revere to this day. Here political government was born.

It failed. The idea that a monopoly on the use of force could somehow provide security to the people who produced something useful, like food, failed at the outset. Naturally nobody sat down and said we need to rethink this system of government, the proto-governors and their myth-makers saw to that. No, all we need to do is fix it.

Mankind has been fixing political government ever since, and still it fails. Roughly two hundred and twenty generations of human beings have faithfully practiced a social organizing principle that doesn’t work and can’t be fixed. Knowing no more than the history of political government, one can safely predict it will fail again, but how can we track that failure and how might it be different this time?

To answer the first question, I suggest that we track the progress of fiat money, and the use of force against a given political jurisdiction’s own tax-paying residents. Purchasing power of a state’s currency declines in a direct ratio with the dual frauds of printing more money and authorizing credit expansion; the state is first hog at the trough and invariably spends its own largess on its non-productive military. Meanwhile the masses struggle to keep up with rising prices and watch the value of their savings dwindle away. Political governments are reluctant to allow a systemic fiat collapse across the board and have established international safety nets to cope with a failure here and there; Argentina was permitted to destroy its powerful middle-class by this means, for example, and was then bailed out. This won’t work in the US; if and when the fiat dollar fails, we’ll see Greenspan’s “cascading cross-defaults” in every other political jurisdiction on the planet. In the near term, say ten years, we can easily track the dollar and know where we stand.

All political jurisdictions eventually use their own military against their own people; it is the real purpose of standing armies. In all cases this is something obvious to track. (I am using the word military in a generic sense that includes all armed employees of the state who are authorized to kill on command, or choice.) Sadly for our Republic, the ink was hardly dry on our Constitution before the true nature of the beast was revealed during the tax protest dubbed the Whiskey Rebellion. In our own times we have witnessed small-scale demonstrations at Wounded Knee, Kent State, Ruby Ridge, and Waco, not to mention innumerable attacks by SWAT teams. With the passing of the Vietnam generation of damaged personalities into senescence, training a new crop was essential to the health of the state. With the rule of law a dead issue in the District of Criminals, it’s only a matter of time before these people are loosed on our civilian population to maintain “order and security.” When we see the armored and armed Humvees patrolling our streets, we will know the end is near.

Ordinary people have always found a way to work around the restrictions and proscriptions of political governments in the past, even though they sometimes died trying. The spirit of laissez-faire — the principle of least action in operation — is as deeply ingrained in human nature as the urge to use force, although it is widely ignored. Life is simply easier without confrontation and violence, and people tend to avoid both. I think we would be wise to keep this human characteristic in mind during the next transition, and focus on it when we choose a replacement for the state. The pressing question to answer now, before the fall, is how to create security and justice without using fraud or physical force at all? I think it can be done.

Thanks to our modern science and technology, we’re not going to get a grace period of three centuries as the Romans did. Political systems are going to fall fast and hard this time. Precipitating factors abound: the fraudulent stock markets, the fraudulent derivative markets, the fraudulent currency markets, the criminal central banks, or the criminal political governments each could trigger the failure of all, all at once. Our wannabe dictator for life could do it by himself, tomorrow. I hope that more of us have more time to think about it, so that we may pass through the chaos safely and quickly, and arrive at something that works better than political government after the collapse.