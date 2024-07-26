This “mainstream independent” journalist should have done some basic journalistic homework to avoid having asked silly and stupid questions. She did not even know that PCR is NOT a test! The late Dr Kary Mullis who invented PCR method so declared and even condemned Fauci of fraudulently misusing and abusing his PCR method as “testing”!

This suggests that Kim did not even do a basic thing on this subject before the interview. Well… at least she had an earful of “new strange information”… and at last hopefully she had a chance to learn the facts with real science and real scientific thinking and reasoning… under pressure from her audience! But given her attitude, I doubt this!