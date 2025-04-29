As long as Statism remains the foundation of human society’s structure, there is no place for safety and liberty. However the degree of severity is different between countries. After having a serious research, Malaysia, just likes this arse end of the world, is centralized and heavily “regulated,” whereas Vietnam like China despite being “communists” still leaves people alone in certain areas. Crucially and their thugs there have not been completely dehumanized as in the West, especially in English speaking world. The Covid19fraud lockdown proves it all. Read this piece of latest news in the Jewish-A and you know what I mean.

Plato must have turned in his grave with envy!

BTW, personal disclosure, in VietnamI had been arrested then deported and two years later detained at arrival at airport and deported. In both cases, I was treated humanely with respect and I must say very culturally. The arse end’s thugs have been sniffing my ass ever since I was first deported more than two decades ago! This stupidity had been intensified even before 7-Oct-2023. Just let you know as food for thought on Statism! Regardless of whatever your conclusion may be!

PS

During The Covid19fraud lockdown, this “arse end government” changed their “law” which allows them to bring thugs from third world countries (like Vietnam, Thai etc particularity from Hindustan) into the country to work as undercover thugs and doing dirty works for them!