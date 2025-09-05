Warning!

I am not medical expert or pratictioner - Just a crazy daring normal user who has been trying to take self-responsibility as much and as many as I can, especially my own body and my health.

I am not tell anyone what to do. I am just sharing what I have done -experimented- tested something “poisonous” called DMSO on my own body.

Folks, the reason I do this “interim report” is - After several “treatments” and this morning - before going out (it was sunny and no strong wind) to the local Library to write this “crazy self-harm” unscientific “experiment.” (Told you I am not scientist in anyway!) as usual I applied one drop of DMSO on each of my closed eyes right on the spot where our tears would come out…

Oh my! Heat and stinging but as I blinked several times to let DMSO get in- and the tears came out.. it’s a magic time. Everything “uncomforatable things” gone -and I let all the tears staying there for some minutes before softly messaging the eyes with my fingers.. When I open my eyes and look at the PC screen at the weather page without my glaesses.. Somehow I could see better! Maybe it’s my tears did that? I don’t know.

1-The DMSO: The Basics:

It’s heating up, stinging ,sticky and dry very fast on your skin.

2-How I did:

Since DMSO absorbed so fast and dry so quick I decide to use the dropper to drop directly to my closed eyes rather than with my finger.

-Blinking serveral times after applying until tears coming out and thinning DMSO.

-Without wiping out the tears, let the tears staying in some minute and gently massaging with finger.

That’s all. No drama. feel better, and eyes sight seems clear and better.

3- Things I should NOT have done:

-I should have postoned all the writing, watching during the experiment.. to let my eyes relax and adjust to DMSO. (See how scientific my experiement has been!)

-I should have lied down after each treatment at least 30 minutes or so for the eyes and the wonderful tears do their natural duties..But I did not. What a stupid “scientist” I am!

Interim conclusion:

Now I know and understand a little bit more about my tears. Tears are wonderful remedy and a wonderful agent in diluting the DMSO and help the experiment process in smoothly and safely delivering DMSO directly into my eyes and making all the “uncomforts” gone away.

That’s all folks. The best thing is “No drama”

Anyway, at least I know with 1001% confidence that DMSO is not poisonous harmful as per Govt Health Authority warning!

PS

BTW, I decided to postpone the treatment for a while to see how my body, my eyes react and adjust to DMSO…