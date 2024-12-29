This 5 minute-long video below shows why dumbed-down Gentiles do things like actually vote for Trump if they really did, or then mindlessly go along with someone telling them that the majority of Americans really did vote for Trump, who while POTUS before always signed official documentation every year continuing to agree to implement the genocidally exterminatory Jewish anti-Gentile Noahide Laws in the US, which every treacherous crypto-Jewish enemy agent POTUS has signed in front of demonic lower dimensional origin soul group Chabad Lubavitcher rabbis acting as witnesses in the White House every year since 1991.

This is exactly what the sterilizing and killing by the Israeli Jewish and dual nationality Jewish-instigated COVID jabs is part of, the exterminatory Noahide Laws have already long ago started to be physically implemented against all non-Jews on this planet.

Some Jewish vaxxx history deleted on rense.com updated

bitchute.com/video/K3oQ…

Why Is The US Honoring a racist Rabbi? by Alison Weir, Counterpunch

counterpunch.org/2014/0…

The video below, though speeded up, shows a process that in its ultimate effect after just a few minutes, to be just like holding a lighter to human hair.

How Mercury Causes Brain Neuron Damage - Uni. of Calgary

youtube.com/watch?v=XU8…

In the US now, most children by the age of 12 are required to have 200 jabs, this will soon increase to 500 jabs over their entire lifetimes according to Jew WHO guidelines, but just a few years ago the number required in the US by the age of 12 was 'just' 62, but just 50 years ago you could count the number of jabs you got up till the age of 12 on one hand.

That is where much of the potential Gentile brainpower and willpower is going, right down the drain, though even so, I expect even the injured to show some sense of responsibility and instinct to live and to seek to preserve the species and the freedom of this world and stand together to help to drive the invading Jewish soul group off this world forever.

Rabbi: Jews are Not of This World; We’re Sent to Conquer It

nationalvanguard.org/20…

The Jews say they are going to drive ALL GENTILE souls off this world forever, we Gentiles surely have at least a common sense right to drive ALL OF THEM off this world forever instead because they are self-declared hostile invaders who are here only to totally enslave and then totally exterminate all of us.

I do not think it is merely a case of the Americans and others being cowards, I think many are actually severely brain-damaged without even suspecting, but not all, so the lack of recognition by a great many people of what is really taking place is not really pure cowardice or total indolence making them actually deservous of what the Jews are inflicting on them (and on the peoples of other nations through them), as surely, the Gentiles are maintained constantly in a very heavy hypnotic stupor by the Jews in control, with poisoning with various metals and all kinds of other heavily deleterious methodologies employed that are purposely designed to keep the Gentiles just barely conscious of being alive in this world and no more, effectively hobbled as slaves.

Jews see themselves quite literally as invaders from another dimension as spiritual commandos here to conquer this world (and kill everyone else on it while doing so, according to the Torah and the other Jewish military instruction manuals like the Zohar).

Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi, quoting from the Torah, which he states is what the Noahide Laws are based on, states that the Torah says that from all the Gentiles in this entire world, there are to be "NO SURVIVORS" and he adds very gloatingly, very evidently eager with anticipation for this to come to pass, that the Torah adds that even all memory of the Gentiles having ever existed in this world is then to be totally erased from the collective memory of all the Jews who will then be the sole remaining occupants of this world once the Jews have killed us all or had us all killed. Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi says 6 to 6.5 BILLION Gentiles will be KILLED purely as supposed 'idolaters', and then there are other Noahide Laws that will have many more Gentiles killed.

Rabbi Yisrael Ariel states that NATO armies contolled by Israel will go from city to city around the world and kill all Christians and Muslims. Do not think that they won't, 50% of all US military generals self-identify as practicing Jews.

And if you naively think you can appeal to the medical profession to get them to stop giving out poison Jew jabs, think again, the late Jewish US political aide Harold Wallace Rosenthal stated in his famous 1976 interview that even at that time, 11 out of every 12 newly-qualifying doctors in the US were actually Jewish.

The Jewish religion states that a Jew cannot (as in MUST NOT) heal a Gentile, and in another scriptural verse that a Jew must not save the life of a Gentile. Rabbis centuries ago instructed Jews and later even crypto-Jews to enter Christian lands to work there as doctors and murder every 10th patient on a continuing rolling basis.

A much more forceful march by millions is vital in every Jewish-hijacked nation to forcefully throw these Jewish interlopers and usurpers from their offices to stop the intended planned total extermination of all Gentiles, it is actually the only possible way forward, with fully-vetted replacement Gentile government personnel made ready to stand in at a moment's notice to implement their own Gentile-friendly run administrations free from any Jewish or Israeli affiliations, or the Gentile peoples of this world will simply continue to be made to perish from the face of the Earth by the Jews, it is that simple.

If people will rouse themselves even to do so much as that to avoid far worse pain in the future, that would be by far the most sensible and ultimately most comfortable option.

Such dutiful Gentile marchers must remain uninfluenced by the often openly Jewish-controlled opposition who constantly urge no physical confrontation, these manipulative agents of organized mass genocide are clearly working entirely for the Jews as no real Gentile could possibly really be THAT stupid as to urge that no physical opposition takes place while we Gentiles are all being physically sterilized, made to suffer genomic deletions, deleterious genomic additions, cancers, heart attacks and so on.

And it is the Jews who are responsible, though massive numbers of influencers online perversely persist in saying that it isn't the Jews, with many of them no doubt being within the 110,000 WEF agents online stated as having been hired by the actually Jewish Klaus Schwab after having very clearly had ample material submitted to them proving without the slightest doubt that it really is the Jews, so such people are very consciously and intentionally being dishonest and misleading and very consciously betraying all Gentiles to total destruction bny the Jews.

No matter how bad people may think they feel now, while they may feel that life is not even really worth living anymore now these days, that also being a purposely-engineered situation, the seemingly relatively small discomfort of simply allowing this all to continue to happen during this present lifetime without actually physically fighting for liberation to preserve the human species is absolutely nothing compared to the measure of suffering and torture that the occult 'spirit-cooking' practices of the astrally-projecting Jews have waiting for the souls of people once the Gentiles leave their present physical bodies at the time of death.

I have seen this and been through it, and been liberated from the most intense mental and physical multidimensional pain possible while out of my body by prayer, actually through praying for all others in the same situation as I was then in for them to be liberated from it, so whoever God is, He saw fit to then free me from what very obviously Jewish psychics were doing to me and many others on the other side.

I am going off at a very strange tangent for some of you here, but conscious life after being in this body forever is a real thing, and you do not want to let the domineering vindictive slavemaster Jewish soul group in this dimension or any other get the better of you, as possibly you may not be able to do much about it for a very long time if the energy parasite Jews get hold of your soul after you leave this body at the time of death and they then deeply mindwipe you with intense pain of all kinds in order to then be able to continually forcefully express spiritual life force from you indefinitely for their own parasitic consumption. This is how the Jews really intend to harvest life force energy in the absence of being able to receive it from the real God anymore who they willfully and aggressively deny and reject.

Though some of what I now say here may seem to be bordering on the totally ridiculous to some, I have experienced fully confirmed genuine astral projection myself during and following yoga practice as have many other yogis and other meditators of one kind or another.

Forget the provably fictional psyop Jesus, the Jews invented him, and forget the very similar psyop Issa and Allah, the Jews invented them too to make fools of everyone and to make sure they would have no real spiritual protection from these actually clearly barbaric and utterly hateful and demonic pseudo-spiritual controlled opposition false flag fake religions that insanely believe in a supposed necessity of constantly burning all others alive in hell for all eternity after this life.

God will not offer full protection to Gentile souls who allow themselves to be deluded into following demonic origin trick fake religions like Christianity and Islam that intend to torture all others forever by constant burning after this life, and very sadly for a great many Gentiles acceptance of such insane sadism is actually how the Jews trick those Gentiles into losing fully conscious connection with the real God and then gain access to your soul and control of it with no real interference by the real God to stop the Jews from abusing you, because in having agreed to the intended eternal torture of all others, the Christians and Muslims are now almost just as bad as the Jews themselves, and the Jews thus trick Gentiles into being rejected by the real non-Abrahamic God like the Jews have already got themselves rejected by God through their constant collective insanely covetous jealousy and destructive anger.

And now the Jews have their psychic food trapped with them to feed on indefinitely because Christians and Muslims are going to be held indefinitely in the material world too to be predated on by the Jews for food until those Gentiles sort their spiritual lives out. But don't expect the Jews themselves to wake up even for the next few hundred million years, they are so intoxicated collectively that this is nearly impossible for them.

Think of the Christian Slavs killing each other in Ukraine under Jewish Ukrainian and Jewish Russian fake leadership for instance. The Chabad Lubavitchers state that they totally control all political and economic affairs in both Russia and Ukraine simultaneously, and they were filmed wildly dancing and celebrating at the outbreak of physical war between Russia and Ukraine, and Putin very frequently wears a Chabad Lubavitcher red thread on his wrist signifying he is a Chabad Lubavitcher devotee, as is Zelensky.

Read between the lines, the Jews are going to try to impose something like such a hell on not only the Christians and Muslims but all other Gentiles too unless everyone wakes up sharp and throws the invading Jews back off this world forever and prevents them ever seeking to reincarnate here ever again as they surely will, which involves a necessity for our recovering of ancient and suppressed spiritual and psychic knowledge that was possessed and engaged in by generations of Gentile humanity thousands of years ago before the parasitic Jewish soul group invaded this planet a few thousand years ago and forcefully incarnated in Gentile bodies according to Rabbi Michael Laitman.