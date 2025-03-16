Can you, with just very basic Laws of Physics, spot any “defying Laws of Physics” -known as bullshit in these OFFICIAL NASA FOOTAGE BELOW:

Original NASA footage at highspeed

I slow those two footage down to “normal earth speed and level” for you to observe more easily

War Criminal Dick Nixon direct phone call to the Moon with 1969 technology!!!

SOURCES: NASA OFFICIAL “DATA ”

The so-called “Restored Apollo 11 Moonwalk - Original NASA EVA Mission Video - Walking on the Moon”

And here is “CHINA on the MOON””

“Hindustan on the MOON”

What have you seen in these above China-India’s “moon landing?”

BTW, where are footage of Russia, Japan, and South Korea “on the Moon?”

Official "BS facts" on the moon by NASA

Surface

With too sparse an atmosphere to impede impacts, a steady rain of asteroids, meteoroids, and comets strikes the surface of the Moon, leaving numerous craters behind. Tycho Crater is more than 52 miles (85 kilometers) wide.

Over billions of years, these impacts have ground up the surface of the Moon into fragments ranging from huge boulders to powder. Nearly the entire Moon is covered by a rubble pile of charcoal-gray, powdery dust, and rocky debris called the lunar regolith. Beneath is a region of fractured bedrock referred to as the megaregolith.

The light areas of the Moon are known as the highlands. The dark features, called maria (Latin for seas), are impact basins that were filled with lava between 4.2 and 1.2 billion years ago. These light and dark areas represent rocks of different compositions and ages, which provide evidence for how the early crust may have crystallized from a lunar magma ocean. The craters themselves, which have been preserved for billions of years, provide an impact history for the Moon and other bodies in the inner solar system.

If you looked in the right places on the Moon, you would find pieces of equipment, American flags, and even a camera left behind by astronauts. While you were there, you'd notice that the gravity on the surface of the Moon is one-sixth of Earth's, which is why in footage of moonwalks, astronauts appear to almost bounce across the surface.

*The temperature on the Moon reaches about 260 degrees Fahrenheit (127 degrees Celsius) when in full Sun, but in darkness, the temperatures plummet to about -280 degrees Fahrenheit (-173 degrees Celsius).

Water on the Moon

*During the initial exploration of the Moon, and the analysis of all the returned samples from the Apollo and the Luna missions, we thought that the surface of the Moon was dry(!)

The first definitive discovery of water was made in 2008 by the Indian mission Chandrayaan-1, which detected hydroxyl molecules spread across the lunar surface and concentrated at the poles. Missions such as Lunar Prospector, LCROSS, and Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, have not only shown that the surface of the Moon has global hydration but there are actually high concentrations of ice water in the permanently shadowed regions of the lunar poles.