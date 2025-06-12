All the best my friend. You are smart and wise in your current project.

Don’t worry about the fiat. Fiat is still here and functions to enslave people as long as the State system exists with people’s obedience. Don’t listen to all the statist charlatan! They don’t even know that they have been lied to! They don’t even ask a very basic question of common sense:

How can a debt driven USA (The United States' national debt, currently at $36.22 trillion, according to these idiots) still remain the strongest that keeps giving free money and weapons to the Jews and its minions around the world while using its thugs to oppress its own citizens and let them rotten homeless … and even “dare” spiting on those “supposed to be its lenders/debt owners?”

Even economics professors would not dare to tell the truth and answer this common sense question! The whole deception has been preserved not by governments but also by “intellectual idiocy and cowardice!”

Here is what I wrote in “Money has no secret. Only Crooks and Criminal Gangs a.k.a Government Has Secrets” last year!

THE REAL PURPOSES OF TAXATION Yet, Nayib Bukele was right about most of it… except his last comment. He was wrong! The fiats will not collapse as long as the people keep believing and using it as MOE, and keep producing goods and services! And that government imposes tax not just to give the dumb people, especially the intellectuals, well educated (euphemism for well indoctrinated) a false sense of “democracy,” “democratic duty” to the imagined “social contract”- but also because through taxation, they control and train the masses into obedience by collecting and knowing almost everything about their slaves/citizens activities! And last but not least is taxation helps to slow down the inherent inflation of fiat papers-legal tender by taking back and taking out a large portion of fiat papers from the market/circulation and destroy it literally! One must not forget that the “Legal Tender Fiats” are inflationary by nature!

Very few people remember what and how the Vietnamese Dong has been through since the end of french colonization in 1945. Every time its inherent-inflationary speeds up as every “legal tender” does, Government would play “ “currency replacement” trick!

Since 30-4- 1975 the Vietnamese Đồng has been replaced three times. In 1978 after the first limited “currency replacement” (Đổi tiền) I remember I was paid around 75 Đồng/month as bicycle-tire machine operator. A cup of coffee was around 2 Đồng, a bow of Phở 5-7 đồng. A pack of Vietnam made cigarettes 5-7 Đồng; a pack of 20 red Dullhill apx 75 Đồng Virginia 555 100+ Đồng …

Now in 2025

Average monthly wage 7,600,000.00 Đồng (https://luatminhkhue.vn/muc-luong-trung-binh-cua-nguoi-viet-nam-la-bao-nhieu.aspx)

A bow of Phở 35.000đ – 50.000đ.

A cup of coffee local street 15.000 – 20.000 VNĐ - At proper shop 25.000 – 40.000

And a pack of cigarette ranging from 12,000 Đồng to 490,000 Đồng

https://thaotienda.com.vn/thuoc-la-thang-long

https://sieuthithuocla.com/

https://xiganghiepdu.com/collections/thuoc-la?sort_by=price-ascending

And the Việtnam Đồng still survives!

As I explained, the fundamental function and goal of the statist system is “total centralized control” and the foundation of statist system is monopoly of violence. Thus centralized consumerism is their design and self-destructive, which I dare say “they” are not be aware of due to their stupid hubris and arrogance!

How many people realize that 99% of what they are consuming do not contribute to their well-being and happiness at all, but make them more sick, controlled, stressful, and dependent!

You and I are able to see the traditional Amish way of life minus the religious aspects is beautiful, happy full of humanity and absolutely sustainable!

Unfortunately the state would never let this way of life or any way of life functioning and flourishing outside their controlling power!

I will revisit this subject, for sure.

All the best to you and your family my friend!