Everyone on this planet past and present knows for a fact that commodities, profit, sex...and... love have no border, no nation, no religion!
No matter what and how cruel, how brutal punishment that government violence power or even God (if exists) device to stop or just even impose restriction on these human natures, all have failed and will fail!
But it's authority of all kinds of religion and of organized thuggery a.k.a government/ which is well known for its unique insanity!
“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results” Rita Mae Brown
