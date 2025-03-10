Did I warn just some months ago that when the sell-out of Palestine and Palestinian came to the final phase, the Jews and their minions would hunt down Palestinians and their supporters OUTSIDE the Palestine?

Did I shout that NOT just the governments, but the people of West have willingly destroyed their themselves (their own values, their way of life, their pride) to serve the Jews?

Did I remind that racism /and the so-called racial realism make people stupidly blind. Fear make people cowardly blind. But statism (nationalism, patriotism) make people willfully blind.

Oh my! And these jingoistic people in the JewishLed-West stupidly think such “statist power” only applies and happens to “others!”

”

.