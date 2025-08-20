Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterJews Just Want to Control and Suck Dry Every Society That Gives Them ShelterCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJews Just Want to Control and Suck Dry Every Society That Gives Them ShelterTheTaoOfAnarchyAug 20, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterJews Just Want to Control and Suck Dry Every Society That Gives Them ShelterCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareDo I need to give evidences to support the title of this post?Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterJews Just Want to Control and Suck Dry Every Society That Gives Them ShelterCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare