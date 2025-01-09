Not only are Jews the problem but all Abrahamic horseshits and all established religions such as Hinduism, Buddhism as a modern “religion” (Buddhism itself which has no concept of “God”, is NOT a religion) are the problem! And the most distructive and most dangerous religion of all is Statism.

The Author tries to savage the demonic fiction a.k.a the Bible from which Christianity and Islam derive.

I once made the Viet-Buddhists mad at me for I proved that Buddhism as a “religion” especially “moderrn Buddhism” is not a “peaceful religion” at all!

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2014/11/03/phat-giao-mot-ton-giao-hoa-binh-cap-nhat-4-11-2014/

I am not sure if the Author has seen enough of oppression of individual liberty, sovereignty, and dignity and bloodshed between and within organized religions at all!

“When you call yourself an Indian or a Muslim or a Christian or a European, or anything else, you are being violent. Do you see why it is violent? Because you are separating yourself from the rest of mankind. When you separate yourself by belief, by nationality, by tradition, it breeds violence. So a man who is seeking to understand violence does not belong to any country, to any religion, to any political party or partial system; he is concerned with the total understanding of mankind.” ― Jiddu Krishnamurti nailed it all!

Wyatt Peterson • January 8, 2025

“The Martyrdom of St. Simon of Trento for Jewish Ritual Murder” Artist: Giovanni Gasparro

“Hence, no Jew, whether orthodox or not, can conscientiously refrain from cooperating with the rest for the elevation of the entire Jewry.” — Moses Hess, pioneer of Zionism and Communism, The Revival of Israel: Rome and Jerusalem (1862)

Matthew the Apostle records Jesus as teaching that “Every healthy tree bears good fruit, but the diseased tree bears bad fruit.” (Matthew 7:17) This is certainly true of Judaism, the ‘bad fruits’ of which include Zionism, Communism, Feminism, Talmudism, predatory Capitalism, Holocaustianity, pornography and gay marriage, just to name a few. With Israel’s “war” entering day 457 at the time of writing, and the Israeli Defense Forces continuing to use American munitions to destroy the last remaining hospitals in Gaza, it has finally become socially acceptable to criticize Benjamin Netanyahu and aspects of his military campaign in the Middle East. Many newfound critics, however, are not inclined to utter a single disparaging word about ‘the Jews’ or the sacrosanct Jewish religion, despite Netanyahu invoking Amalek to justify slaughtering men, women and children in the region.

Last week I received an email from an old friend of mine who has been supportive of Israel for as long as I’ve known him. We worked together for six years beginning in the mid-2000s, and during that time the Israel/Palestine conflict was one of the issues we disagreed most strongly on. Being somewhat of a cementhead whose brain fossilized during the Reagan-Bush era, he was often a difficult guy to have a conversation with, especially if it involved abstract themes. (His response to my contention that 9/11 was an inside job was something to the effect of ‘How dare you! A lot of Americans died that day!!’) That being said, I was pleasantly surprised to see that his email included a link to a New York Times article titled ‘State Dept. Tells Congress It Plans to Send $8 Billion in Arms to Israel.’ Below the link was a short comment lamenting the fact that the American government can’t even feed and house its own veterans, yet somehow manages to send billions of dollars in foreign aid and military equipment to Israel.

In my response I thanked him for sending the NYT article and indicated it would be nice to meet up for coffee sometime soon to discuss things further. I informed him that the foreign/military aid America gives to Israel is just the tip of the iceberg and I provided a few links to additional news items that I thought he might find useful, including one to a recent article I wrote called ‘The Jewish Stranglehold,’ in which I mention that after Hurricane Harvey devastated the city of Dickinson, Texas in 2017, city officials made federal relief funds contingent on support for Israel. Knowing that he fancies himself a true ‘America First’ patriot, I thought for sure the inflammatory information would dovetail nicely with his newfound skepticism vis-à-vis America’s “special relationship” with the Jewish state. Needless to say I was disappointed when he wrote back and reprimanded me for my use of the term ‘Jewish Stranglehold,’ suggesting that in future articles I might consider replacing ‘Jewish’ with ‘Zionist’ to avoid upsetting ordinary Jews who have nothing whatsoever to do with nefarious activities. Like everyone who writes and/or speaks out about Jewish supremacism, I’ve encountered this suggestion many times before. It’s rather typical advice, often furnished by some puffed up know-it-all who recently watched an Abby Martin video and emerged from the experience as an expert on world affairs.

The problem with my friend’s reasoning lies in its imprecision; there are many problematic aspects of Judaism that don’t fit neatly under the ‘Zionist’ canopy. Indeed, oftentimes some of the worst elements of Judaism manifest within ultra-Orthodox sects that wholly reject Zionism and the state of Israel on religious grounds. In fact, Orthodox traditions maintain that the founding of the true state of Israel is not to precede the coming of the Jewish Messiah:

“the people were adjured not to return collectively to the Land of Israel by the exertion of physical force, nor to ‘rebel against the nations of the world,’ nor to ‘hasten the End.’ In short, they were required to wait for the heavenly, complete, miraculous, supernatural, and meta-historical redemption that is totally distinct from the realm of human endeavor.”

Ultra-Orthodox opposition to modern Israel doesn’t ipso facto render these groups any more saintly than Netanyahu’s IDF butchers, however, contrary to what gatekeepers who limit their grievances to Zionism alone might contend.

The bedrock teachings of Orthodox Judaism are derived from the Babylonian Talmud (aka Torah SheBa’al peh), a collection of rabbinic works described by Wikipedia as “the central text of Rabbinic Judaism and the primary text of Jewish law (halakha) and Jewish theology.” The Talmud is divided into two sections: the Mishnah (instruction) and Gemara (completion). The Mishnah is a written collection of Jewish traditions that comprise the Oral Torah, supposedly transmitted by God to Moses on Mount Sinai and orally preserved for roughly 1600 years until it was committed to writing in the third century AD; the Gemara is a compendium of commentaries and debates on the Mishnah. I’m not an expert on world religions but I’d venture to guess that Orthodox Judaism is the only one whose holiest texts contain elaborate debates on the permissibility of sexually abusing children. For example, Talmud tractate Sanhedrin 54b, confirmed by 12th century halakhic authority Moses Maimonides to be correctly interpreted Rabbinic law, states in part:

“[T]he Torah does not deem the intercourse of one who is less than nine years old to be like the intercourse of one who is at least nine years old, as for a male’s act of intercourse to have the legal status of full-fledged intercourse the minimum age is nine years. . .Therefore, just as one who engages in intercourse actively is not liable if he is less than nine years old, as the intercourse of such a child does not have the halakhic status of intercourse, so too, if a child who is less than nine years old engages in homosexual intercourse passively, the one who engages in intercourse with him is not liable.”

A similar opinion regarding sexual abuse of young girls was put forth by Rabbi Rava, one of the most frequently cited rabbis in the Talmud, and can be found in tractate Ketubot 11b:

“An adult male who engaged in intercourse with a minor girl less than three years old has done nothing, as intercourse with a girl less than three years old is tantamount to poking a finger into the eye. In the case of an eye, after a tear falls from it another tear forms to replace it. Similarly, the ruptured hyman of the girl younger than three is restored.”

Debates and meditations like these abound within the sordid pages of the Talmud, and the bizarre relationship between ultra-Orthodox Jews and small children can be seen in the metzitzah b’peh circumcision ritual, which has frequently been responsible for the transmission of herpes, in some cases resulting in the unfortunate infant’s death.

In light of all this it’s not surprising that the obscure ultra-Orthodox sect Lev Tahor has been in the news recently following accusations of kidnapping, forced marriages and child rape.

Lev Tahor adheres to a strict interpretation of rabbinic law, forcefully opposing the political ideology of Zionism on Talmudic grounds. Although founded in Jerusalem in 1988 by Rabbi Shlomo Helbrans and having a sizeable presence in the Israeli city of Beit Shemash, the group is largely resented within the Jewish state, earning the derogatory designation “The Jewish Taliban.” In 1990, Rabbi Helbrans moved the group to the U.S. and four years later he was arrested and imprisoned after being charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old boy. During his incarceration (he served two years of a four year sentence), former members of the group accused Helbrans of sexually abusing a number of children who were in his care, something not at all uncommon within the ranks of Lev Tahor. Upon his release from prison, Helbrans was deported to Israel, and in 2001 he relocated the group to Canada where they stayed until fleeing to Guatemala in 2008 amid accusations of kidnapping, promoting underage marriage and sexual abuse. In 2014, Lev Tahor was expelled from a West Guatemalan village after a “bitter row” with the indigenous community, who “accused the Jews of shunning the villagers and imposing their religion and customs” while “undermining the Catholic faith that was predominant in San Juan La Laguna,” according to an August 30, 2014 BBC report. After this incident, members of the group relocated to the Mexican town of Huixtla, where their jungle compound was raided in 2022 by police who arrested twenty Jews, all of whom later escaped from the detention center where they were being held after rioting and assaulting the guards.

Rabbi Shlomo Helbrans, founder of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish sect Lev Tahor

In July 2024, Yoil, Yakov and Shmiel Weingarten, all former leaders of Lev Tahor, were found guilty of kidnapping two children and were sentenced to 12 and 14 years in prison. Five months later, Guatemalan authorities raided Lev Tahor’s compound in the town of Oratorio, rescuing 160 children suspected of being victims of abuse. Within days a Jewish mob consisting of 100 Lev Tahor members stormed the “care center” where the children were being held in an unsuccessful attempt to recapture them, slashing the tires of government vehicles and engaging in violent confrontations with police. The latest news came just days ago, when Jonathan Emmanuel Castillo, a leader of Lev Tahor, was arrested in El Salvador on charges of human trafficking, rape and abuse of minors.

Defenders of the synagogue will claim that Lev Tahor is just a fringe cult that in no way represents the sagely Orthodox faith. But if Lev Tahor is an insignificant sect numbering only a few hundred worldwide, the same cannot be said of the ultra-Orthodox group Satmar.

Founded in Hungary by Rabbi Joel Teitelbaum in 1905, Satmar relocated to Brooklyn, New York following World War II and has since “grown to become one of the largest Hasidic dynasties in the world,” exceeding in size even the international political powerhouse Chabad Lubavitch, representatives of which have been hosted at the White House by every president since Jimmy Carter.

In November 2013, journalist Christopher Ketcham interviewed Rabbi Nuchem Rosenberg, a whistleblower inside the Satmar community, and published his findings in an expose’ for Vice magazine carrying the provocative title ‘The Child-Rape Assembly Line’:

On a visit to Jerusalem in 2005, Rabbi Rosenberg entered into a mikvah in one of the holiest neighborhoods in the city, Mea She’arim. “I opened the door that entered into a schvitz,” he told me. “Vapors everywhere, I can barely see. My eyes adjust, and I see an old man, my age, long white beard, a holy-looking man, sitting in the vapors. On his lap, facing away from him, is a boy, maybe seven years old. And the old man is having anal sex with this boy.”…”This boy was speared on the man like an animal, like a pig, and the boy was saying nothing. But on his face – fear. The old man [looked at me] without any fear, as if this was common practice. He didn’t stop. I was so angry I confronted him. He removed the boy from his penis, and I took the boy aside. I told this man, ‘It’s a sin before God…What are you doing to this boy’s soul? You’re destroying this boy!’ He had a sponge on a stick to clean his back, and he hit me across the face with it. ‘How dare you interrupt me!’ he said. I had heard of these things for a long time, but now I had seen.” The child sex abuse crisis in ultra-Orthodox Judaism, like that in the Catholic Church, has produced its share of shocking headlines in recent years. In New York, and in the prominent Orthodox communities of Israel and London, allegations of child molestation and rape have been rampant. The alleged abusers are schoolteachers, rabbis, fathers, uncles — figures of male authority. The victims, like those of Catholic priests, are mostly boys. Rabbi Rosenberg believes around half of young males in Brooklyn’s Hasidic community — the largest in the United States and one of the largest in the world — have been victims of sexual assault perpetrated by their elders. Ben Hirsch, director of Survivors for Justice, a Brooklyn organization that advocates for Orthodox sex abuse victims, thinks the real number is higher. ‘From anecdotal evidence, we’re looking at over 50 percent. It has almost become a rite of passage.’ Ultra-Orthodox Jews who speak out about these abuses are ruined and condemned to exile by their own community. Dr. Amy Neustein, a nonfundamentalist Orthodox Jewish sociologist. . . told me the story of a series of Hasidic mothers in Brooklyn she got to know who complained that their children were being preyed on by their husbands. In these cases, the accused men “very quickly and effectively engage the rabbis, the Orthodox politicians, and powerful Orthodox rabbis who donate handsomely to political clubs.” The goal, she told me, is “to excise the mother from the child’s life.” Rabbinical courts cast the mothers aside, and the effects are permanent. The mother is “amputated.” One woman befriended by Dr. Neustein. . .lost contact with all six of her children, including an infant she was breastfeeding at the time of their separation.

Ketcham goes on to describe what happens to whistleblowers like Rabbi Rosenberg, who attempt to beam a light of scrutiny into the perverted precincts of utlra-Orthodox Judaism:

When Rabbi Rosenberg wants to bathe at a mikvah in Brooklyn to purify himself, none will have him. When he wants to go to synagogue, none will have him. “He is finished in the community, butchered,” said a fellow rabbi who would only talk anonymously. “No one will look at him, and those who will talk to him, they can’t let it be known. The pressure in our community, it’s incredible.”

Orthodox Judaism has strict laws regarding moisers or ‘informants,’ which forbid a Jew from informing on another Jew, regardless of his transgression. It’s not uncommon for a family who reports sexual abuse allegations to the authorities to be shunned by their fellow Judaics. A May 9, 2012 New York Times article titled ‘Ultra-Orthodox Shun Their Own for Reporting Child Sexual Abuse,’ substantiates Ketcham’s reporting while detailing the travails of the Jungreis family, whose mentally defective son was sexually abused by a member of the Jewish community:

The first shock came when Mordechai Jungreis learned that his mentally disabled teenage son was being molested in a Jewish ritual bathhouse in Brooklyn. The second came after Mr. Jungreis complained, and the man accused of the abuse was arrested. Old friends started walking stonily past him and his family on the streets of Williamsburg. Their landlord kicked them out of their apartment. Anonymous messages filled their answering machine, cursing Mr. Jungries for turning in a fellow Jew. And, he said, the mother of a child in a wheelchair confronted Mr. Jungreis’s mother-in-law, saying the same man had molested her son, and she “did not report this crime, so why did your son-in-law have to?”. . . Abuse victims and their families have been expelled from religious schools and synagogues, shunned by fellow ultra-Orthodox Jews and targeted for harassment intended to destroy their businesses.

It goes without saying that sick individuals exist in all walks of life, not least of all within the Catholic Church and other Christian sects as well. The difference is, when a Catholic priest or a Protestant pastor molests a child, he is acting against the foundational teachings of his faith, whereas the Talmudic rabbi is acting in accord with his! Although many Jews who wield political power today probably don’t read the Talmud or even attend synagogue, they nevertheless seem to possess similar characteristics as those that do (Jeffrey Epstein’s unholy circle of friends immediately comes to mind). Ron Unz, in a 2018 article titled ‘Oddities of the Jewish Religion,’ provided a reasonable explanation for this phenomena:

“…it is important to keep in mind that until a few generations ago, almost all European Jews were deeply Orthodox, and even today I would guess that the overwhelming majority of Jewish adults had Orthodox grand-parents. Highly distinctive cultural patterns and social attitudes can easily seep into a wider population, especially one that remains ignorant of the origin of those sentiments…”

Reverend Ted Pike makes a similar observation in his article ‘Pedophilia: The Talmud’s Dirty Secret’:

“Virtually all media moguls who founded Hollywood and the big three TV networks were immigrants, or their children, from predominantly orthodox Jewish communities in Eastern Europe. In the late 19th century, most European Jews were a people of the book. But their book wasn’t the Bible. It was the Babylonian Talmud. To this day, the Talmud remains Judaism’s highest moral, ethical and legal authority.”

I recently read a book titled Jews Are The Problem, written by black activist Ayo Kimathi. The book is relatively short, weighing in at 160 pages in 5.5″ X 8.5″ format, but it manages to cover a wide range of topics. Although I was familiar with much of the information presented, I found Jews Are The Problem to be an interesting read and I would recommend it as a good introduction to the Jewish question for anyone seeking to understand why our modern world looks the way it does. Mr. Kimathi deserves considerable praise, not only for what he has written, but also for what he chose to name his book. He could’ve easily called his book “Zionists Are The Problem,’ or ‘Secularizing Activists Are The Problem,’ or ‘Talmudic Sages Are The Problem,’ or any number of less inflammatory, yet imprecise, titles that would have no doubt been more palatable to the average man on the street. Instead, he chose to speak frankly, exhibiting “great boldness of speech.” (2 Cor 3:12)

On the back cover of his book, Mr. Kimathi writes the following:

Are we ready to accept the reality that the Jewish desire to control the planet and exterminate the majority of its people, Black, White, Yellow, and Brown is real? Are we ready to accept the reality that their plan for global conquest is close to complete? Do we actually believe there is no common link between global food shortages, COVID-19, pedophilia in the schools, transgender normalization, skyrocketing fuel prices, the collapse of the dollar, and organized child-sex and organ trafficking? This book provides the link. JEWS ARE THE PROBLEM

I understand why people recoil upon hearing the word ‘Jew’ when it’s used in a negative context. After a lifetime of conditioning, many people in the West have become accustomed to believing that any criticism of Jews will inevitably lead to some kind of a holocaust. On top of that, I’m sure almost every American probably knows somebody who was born into a Jewish family and is an upstanding citizen (even Hitler made Emil Maurice an honorary Aryan in 1935). The faces of the nice Jewish family down the street are undoubtedly among the first images that enter the minds of the Sally Soccer Moms and Joe Six-Packs when harsh words are spoken about Jews. But if we can’t speak plainly and deal with the issue as it actually exists, not as we’d like it to exist, we have no hope of providing a coherent explanation for the fundamental threat facing our world today. The stakes are high and the time for clever euphemisms and mealy-mouthed evasions is over. It’s high time we identify more than just war-Zionism and Bibi Netanyahu as obstacles to world peace. If both somehow disappeared tomorrow, the rotten fruit of the diseased tree of Judaism would continue to poison the world. Ayo Kimathi is right: Jews are the Problem.