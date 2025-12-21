The whole Western world has been ruled by Jewish “Shabbos-goyim”

“A Shabbos-goy is a non-Jew who toadies to every wish and whim of the Jews, especially in politics, or a non-Jew who is heavily supportive of Israel, says the dictionary. They are a breed apart.” Shabbos-Goyim by Israel Shamir

Drop the deceptive word “Zionist” right now! It’s all had been done by the Jews centuries before “Zionism” even existed!

“One can argue about how successfully Jews rule the countries they lead. There are more- and less-successful examples. Usually, Jewish rule is good for the king and his coterie, and bad for the ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry. The policies of a foreign cosmopolitan elite might be resisted by the majority population of any country, but once a class of Shabbos goyim has been developed, nobody is able to escape Jewish rule, inevitably ruining the country. That happened with Poland; it was a mighty kingdom that had successfully fought Russia and Turkey. But the Poles allowed the Jews to manage their country, and in no time, Poland collapsed and was partitioned. This happened with Russia; heavy Jewish influence had brought it to the very brink of collapse in 1991, and only with great difficulty was Putin able to stabilise the country. Since the 2014 American coup Ukraine has been ruled by Jews, and now it is being destroyed.

The United States is a country ruled by Shabbos goyim, starting with LBJ, that is, after Nixon. Donald Trump, seemingly an imposing man of respectable age, height and weight, also turned out to be a Shabbos goy. He admitted that much himself when speaking in the Knesset. It turns out that he most often met with a couple of American Jews, casino owners, and they had financed his path to the White House. Even young Kushner, his son-in-law, and older Kushner, his father-in-law, a well-known and convicted fraudster (like most Jewish businessmen), and now the US ambassador to Paris, determine Trump’s actions. Their plan is to destroy Gaza and build a country club for Jews on its ruins, and make a fortune from it.”

“Blood libel? Did the Jews harvest the blood of Christian children for ritual purposes? The answer is yes, definitely. They killed a few Gentile kids every year for this purpose. And it does seem in retrospect a mercifully small amount of killing. Nowadays they kill thousands of kids. No amount of Rabbis could consume that much bloody matzo. By dismissing and denying the martyr deaths of Harold of Gloucester, St. William of Norwich, and St. Simon of Trent we have allowed Jewry the freedom to massacre thousands of Palestinian children in Gaza. These rather simple people interpret the Christian desire to be at peace with our neighbours as permission to keep killing children.

It’s not that we weren’t warned. We were. The arrogant Jews published a few years ago the book of Kosher rules on how to kill gentile children. It is called Torat Hamelech (Royal Torah). It’s hard reading. Is it permissible to kill Jews who help non-Jews in such-and-such a situation? Of course: