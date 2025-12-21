Where Are the Palestinian Lebanese Resistance Forces?

I am not asking about the moronic incompetent cowards in Tehran. Lawrence Wilkerson said it all!

Last but not least, by now the Shia Lebanese and Palestinians must understand that no one gives a shit about them! Not the Christian West. Not the Arab-Muslim world!Not the Buddhist Asians, Not the Commie China…Ahem… Not even their bigmouth brethren in Tehran!

Hassan Nasrallah made his deadliest mistake of trusting the Mullahs in Tehran and perished while Hezbollah was still intact and strong enough to cripple the Jewish terrorist state IF directly to join force with the Palestinian Resistance. Not to mention the Arab Syrian Army and the Houthis at the time.

The fait accompli of “new international situation” as I suggested could have been created right after 7 Oct 2023!

I did give the Jews credit for their playing of dividing and subduing the Muslim resistance with deception very well!

Playing victims and begging for sympathy do not work with such morally bankrupt cowardly statist world.

If you don’t fight for yourselves, no body will!