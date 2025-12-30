Folks, In this arse end of the world, today is the last day of 2025, 31-Dec-2025.

In my own assessment and opinion, I call this year 2025 the Evil Jewish Year, for TWO (2) reasons:

-Firstly, only the Jews have gained and benefited everything at the expense of others, especially the Palestinians.

The Jews, and only the Jews have made everything this mankind despises and be disgusted becomes normal…Even genocide!

We all have seen:

Murdering children, babies by bombing, shooting, snipping, starving etc.. becomes normal, acceptable… just as every disgusting thing is ordered and praised by the demonic Yahweh in the Jewish fictitious story a.k.a the Jewish bible…that has been revered by billions so far!

The Jews have lied about everything, murdered everyone including their own and have got away with them all… so far!

They have murder not only Muslim Arabs, but also Americans their most loyal servants… and their own Jews… and everything is still in business as usual! Amazing!

-Secondly, this year 2025, in turn has revealed everything, every evilness about and of the Jews: their pure Jewishness as an essence of a unique belief system that fits perfectly with Statism. This marks the beginning of its own end.

The year 2025 has revealed everything not only about the evil Jews but the Yanks- the Jewish-A, the Muslim-Arabs …and most specteculalry the whole statism is a fraud and destructive. All bullshit about the “constitution”, the “rule of law”, the “separation of powers”, the “check and balance” have been laid bare under the sun!

Thus, the year 2025 is the peak of victory for the Jews… but also by its consequences that makes the begining of the end of the Jews and their minions!

That’s the law of nature:

Everything goes up at its peak must go down. The higher the peak, the faster it goes down.

Everything was “born” must die

Everything erected must collapse

So please mark my words. We, this mankind, will be witnessing the beginning of the end of the Jews and their minions in 2026 and beyond…

The only thing this yours truly is not happy with is Statism, the mother of all evil is still here! This mankind is not out of the wood yet!