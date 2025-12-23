As for me, I just call the Jews the Jews! Beating around the bush never solves the real problem. It just becomes part of the problem! As a commenter bluntly and rightly said:

Jew is neither a race, nor an ethnicity, nor a culture/subculture, nor even a religion! It’s actually a “religion like” belief system of mixture of hyper racism -nationalism in which the leader god Yahweh is:

“… the most unpleasant character in all fiction: jealous and proud of it; a petty, unjust, unforgiving control-freak; a vindictive, bloodthirsty ethnic cleanser; a misogynistic, homophobic, racist, infanticidal, genocidal, filicidal, pestilential, megalomaniacal, sadomasochistic, capriciously malevolent bully.” ― Richard Dawkins, The God Delusion

If one truly reads and makse an honest comparision, the New Testament is actually the repudiation of the Old Testament!