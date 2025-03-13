I have known the fact that 'Sunni Muslim” and “Shi'as Muslim” not just dislike and hate each other…But the current Genocide in Palestine and Syria has revealed something worse than that. I have friends and acquaintances in different sides…but did not expect that the hatred and contempt some Sunni express toward Shi’as! I have to say that they hate each other more than they hate their existential enemy: the Jews!

This political and religious cancer is not confined in Islam, but every where in every single belief system! Unfortunately there is no exception. And dangerously, few people have a courage to recognize and admit such encompassing and pervasive human-invented cancer!