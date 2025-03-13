I have known the fact that 'Sunni Muslim” and “Shi'as Muslim” not just dislike and hate each other…But the current Genocide in Palestine and Syria has revealed something worse than that. I have friends and acquaintances in different sides…but did not expect that the hatred and contempt some Sunni express toward Shi’as! I have to say that they hate each other more than they hate their existential enemy: the Jews!
This political and religious cancer is not confined in Islam, but every where in every single belief system! Unfortunately there is no exception. And dangerously, few people have a courage to recognize and admit such encompassing and pervasive human-invented cancer!
I would ask who-what birthed the split in Islam? Was Islam ever a singular faith? What or "who" happened around 14 centuries ago? Was the split power based? As in "I want to rule, NO I want to"!? Does power corrupt? Are religions as much concentrations of power as governments are? When all seek what corrupts in order to deny death and deny doing so what can result? Ask yourselves what would result if you stop denying you're going to die? https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/4000-mondays/202211/the-morbid-cost-denying-death
When you stop denying death you stop trying to believe in concentrations of power both here as in governments and in any possible afterlife owned by yet another concentration of power you call God. This makes this life far FAR more valuable than ANY one of you are capable of realizing. IF you valued your and your families lives you would not be living as you are! YOU would not be feeding and funding "the jew".