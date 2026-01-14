For decades, if not centuries, many learned individuals have courageously gone public to warn the world—particularly the Western world—about the danger of Jewish power, which I define as the Jewish-controlled cabal. The reason is simple: this group is not composed solely of Jews but also of non-Jews who join the cabal voluntarily, seeking and/or expand wealth and power, especially career politicians and oligarchs.

At this point in human history, this Jewish power has expanded into every corner of Western society and, surprisingly, the Muslim-Arab world as well.

This threatening Judaification is no longer hidden or operating in stealth mode, as it did decades ago. It has been brazenly presented and operates arrogantly in front of everyone, from the top down: the political power structure, business, communication, education, and entertainment.

Thus, the Judaification of the national thug forces—the backbone of the statist system—should not come as a surprise to anyone. We have witnessed what I call “the Judaification of things.”

If you don’t understand how “the Judaification of things” began and expanded, you cannot deal with it. What has been happening around the world, without interruption, proves that this power—what I refer to as the Judaification of things—has not yet been understood.

I have already explained this in a previous post, so I do not wish to repeat myself here. Instead, I would like my readers to reflect and convince themselves.

Here’s a hint: it derives from a fictitious story called the Hebrew bible, and coexists with, and relies upon, the government’s thuggish power to remain protected, function, and thrive unhindered.