Folks, you just can’t make this shit up.

For years I have tried my best to ignore ex-spooks and ex-thugs or whatever you prefer to call them for obvious reason I’ve repeatedly mentioned. And if you are my substack’s frequent visitors you’ve known that I view our “dear experts” as a mixed bunch of shills and good heart well intended but naive statists. That’s why and how I have tried my best to refine and re-tune my cherry picking skill frequently in order to minimise my mistake. After all I am just an ordinary like you folks out there.

But this time they have just crossed my “red lines” (wink wink!) :-)! Still I must be fair and kind to our “experts” so I just bang my keyboard angrily with frustration lamenting “why are you so experienced, so knowledgeable but so bloody naive!!!”

Let set aside the fact that there is no nuke! I did not say there is no some kind of powerful weapon such as “Tesla Death Ray” or “DEW” or even “Earthquake Trigger” exist.

That’s being said, even we all pretend that such power full Nuclear Weapon existed, then the rationale that “We need to appease and please the fucking genocidal terrorist Jews and let them complete their genocide of Palestinians, destroying murdering Shia Lebanese and stealing their land, and destroying Iran and murdering Iranians “ just to avoid Nuclear WW3 triggered by the Jewish Samson Option” is not only utterly stupidly insane, utterly senseless, stupidly absurd but horrifyingly monstrous and depravedly evil by its own merits itself!

What kind of evil that comes up with such rationale? What kind of mindset that swallow such depraved evilness?

You must know who is who, right?

You see folks, the koshered boy in Kremlin now also has a high moral ground to cover the “emptying Ukraine” for another terrorist genocidal state in Europe!

Well, BTW, this kind of rationale is a good news for the moronic cowards in Tehran! Now these moronic cowards have a very “high moral excuse” for NOT to finish the Jewish terrorist genocidal state despite the fact that such chosen genocidal state is determined to exterminate Iran and has frequently attacked and murdered Iranians and repeatedly announced that it will attack Iran again very soon!

As an atheist and anarchist, given such “moral and peace loving world,” may I suggest the best solution to this problem once and for all:

Let’s not just kill all the Palestinians and Shia Muslims but genocide all our Humanity, the whole Goyim ourselves so the fucking Yahweh chosen Jews will have no need for “Samson Option” at all! The world will absolutely be in “peace!” Per Hebrew bible of course!

It’s just me and my speculation, folks!

You have your own brain, please use it for the sake of this humanity!

Anyway, here are all the rest, please do your own cherry picking and due diligence and enjoy the wisdom of our experts if any!