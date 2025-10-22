Larry Wilkerson hits the nail on the head on everything concerning this Jewish “seefire” and “pissdeal.” Everyone who still has one or two brain cells would know and understand the same.

Unfortunately as Larry angrily states, this “Jewish PissPlan” is just a pissing game and their useful idiots in the Western world just happily swallow it! And the Muslim/Arab cowards just cannot wait to see Palestinian Resistance Forces disarmed and dismembered…and than completely eliminated.

The only option left for Palestinians is to fight with whatever they have. Every Muslim/Arab nation has betrayed and backstabbed Palestinians, except the Yemeni Houthis! “Palestine/Palestinians” is considered a “weakest link” by those Muslim/Arab states!

(Does anyone know the reason why? This question is a “food for thought!” Please, chew it!)

Hamas and Palestinian Resistance Forces could play their “international law” game by demanding and insisting on an “international peace keeping” or “UN humanitarian force,” while intensifying their attack on the Jews’ weak points to “strengthen” such legitimate demand!

This legitimate “demanding and insisting” will show if Indonesia, Malaysia, Columbia, Brazil etc those so-called Muslim nations and Global south dare to take this opportunity to to stand up not just for Palestinians but for themselves!

And to see the true face of those nations that have “recognised” the Palestinian State!

It’s the game, and a good game to play provided that Hamas and Palestinian Resistance Forces still have some real true COMMUNICATION WARRIOR! Not a usual soft-talk timid typical victimised Muslim idiot!

A real true Palestinian COMMUNICATION WARRIOR who is well equipped with real knowledge of the whole Jewish terrorist history and the Jewish Western accomplices in Jewish crimes with at least the level of skill of “George Galloway” in order to peel every single lie, fakery, crookery, hypocrisy, and evilness of the Jews and the West- and to pull them down from the “top of the hill”… and hopefully such “peeling off” will make some changes!

As I suggested Palestinians must seek respect not pity from the world!

It’s just me and my “wishful thinking”