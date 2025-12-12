Norman Finkelstein omits the real DARKEST SECRET of Jews: that is their brutal and brazen CHEATING and Terrorism!

Do you know “Albert Einstein” was fake and was just a front man for “ingenious Jewishness”..

Do you remember “Polio clotshot inventors Jonas Salk & Albert Sabin?” Don’t forget a bunch of Jewish Covid19 clotshot inventors!

And the fact is “Vaccine” is FAKE , FRAUDULENT, and a brutally culling scam based on fictitious “viruses!”

The whole “Nobel Prize,” not just the “piss-prize,” has turned out to be a Jewish political scheme which is full of “frauds” in medicine, physics, economics, literature, arts, politics… etc

Have you seen the latest evidence of such shamelessness and brutality with María Corina Machado?

Jewishness is brutality and shamelessness!

Here is what the author of “Jewish history, Jewish Religion the weight of 3000 Years” said about Jewish chosenism and “Jewish IQ!”

Above all, this interview exposes how cowardly and dishonest “white christian” such as this Harold Channer and the whole modern mainstream “western journalism” really are:

Last but not least, everyone must clearly understand and must not forget that “Jew” is NOT a race, not a “religion” in a spiritual sense, not even an “ethnic sub-culture” but just a set of inhumane anti-humanity beliefs based on a set of fictitious stories a.k.a the “Hebrew bible.”

The term “antisemitism” is indeed an “ingenious invention” of such “Jewish high IQ!”

I must shout out loud:

I REST MY CASE, FOLKS!