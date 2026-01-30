עַתָּה֩ לֵ֨ךְ וְהִכִּיתָ֜ה אֶת־עֲמָלֵ֗ק וְהַֽחֲרַמְתֶּם֙ אֶת־כׇּל־אֲשֶׁר־ל֔וֹ וְלֹ֥א תַחְמֹ֖ל עָלָ֑יו וְהֵמַתָּ֞ה מֵאִ֣ישׁ עַד־אִשָּׁ֗ה מֵֽעֹלֵל֙ וְעַד־יוֹנֵ֔ק מִשּׁ֣וֹר וְעַד־שֶׂ֔ה מִגָּמָ֖ל וְעַד־חֲמֽוֹר׃ {ס}

Now go, attack Amalek, and proscribe all that belongs to him. Spare no one, but kill alike men and women, infants and sucklings, oxen and sheep, camels and donkeys!”

:

Folks, today after having done my shopping and cooking, I was bored then I decided to play a little game with AIs.. I asked ChatGPT and Deepseek the same question.

“Can you give a list of evil verses in the Hebrew bible”

Here are their answers respectively:

Hebrew Bible Verses on Violence and Punishment

The term “evil verses” is subjective and can be interpreted in different ways—historically, theologically, or ethically. The Hebrew Bible (Tanakh) contains passages that depict violence, divine punishment, or commands that challenge modern readers. Here is a list of verses often discussed in this context, with explanations of why they raise questions.

1. Commands for Destruction in War

Deuteronomy 20:16–18 – Command to destroy the Canaanite nations completely, without leaving anything alive.

1 Samuel 15:3 – Saul commanded to destroy Amalek, including men, women, children, and livestock.

2. Punishments and Legal Penalties

Leviticus 20:13 – Death penalty for male homosexual acts.

Deuteronomy 22:20–21 – Death by stoning for a bride found not to be a virgin.

Exodus 21:20–21 – Rules for beating slaves; if the slave dies after a day or two, the master is not punished.

Deuteronomy 25:11–12 – A woman who seizes a man’s genitals during a fight may have her hand cut off.

3. Treatment of Women

Numbers 31:17–18 – After the Midianite war, Moses commands the killing of all male children and non-virgin women, keeping virgin girls alive.

Deuteronomy 22:28–29 – A man who rapes a virgin must pay her father and marry her, without possibility of divorce.

Judges 19:22–30 – The story of the Levite’s concubine, involving gang rape, murder, and dismemberment (narrative description, not a command).

4. Divine Punishment and Wrath

2 Kings 2:23–24 – Elisha curses youths who mock him; two bears maul 42 of them.

Exodus 12:29–30 – God kills all firstborn sons in Egypt during the final plague.

Isaiah 13:15–18 – Graphic description of Babylon’s destruction, including infants being dashed to pieces.

5. Curses and Imprecatory Psalms

Psalm 137:9 – “Happy is the one who seizes your infants and dashes them against the rocks.”

Psalm 109:6–15 – A call for the enemy’s children to be orphans and his wife a widow.

6. Slavery Laws