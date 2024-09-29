Has the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon surprised or shocked me?

NO, not a bit! I’ve “studied” Jewish terrorism and assassination for decades. by observing reality and having read memoirs and books written by ex-Mossad.

Given the fact that these Jewish terrorists even tried to kill the UK PM Winston Churchill in 1944 with poisoned sausages.

Then tried to kill US President Harry Truman with a “Letter‐Bombs” mailed to him in 1947.

These Jewish terrorists most audacious act of killing is the execution of Swedish Count Folke Bernadotte, Count of Wisborg, a UN diplomat and official, their own holohoax savior, on 17 September 1948 right in their “holy land” Jerusalem…

And later, these Jewish terrorists openly executed the sitting Jewish-A President JFK and later his brother RFK, a sitting senator and presidential candidate in front of the whole world watching. Forget about the USS Liberty 1967 and 911/2001!

I’ve already lost count on these Jewish assassinations of Hezbollah high ranking members in Lebanon and Iran. And a string of others related in weaponry technology in Egypt,Brazil, Italy, France. Greece, Norway, Germany, USA …you name it!

But what has broken my heart is the incompetency and carelessness of the Axis of Resistance given such experience and perpetuate warnings!

As I’ve said, and I say it again. Among the weaknesses, the most important element in all those assassination is “the inside traitor.” NOT just their “sayanim,” whom the MOSSAD has plenty planted in the Western world, especially in the Five Eyes.

Muslim/Arab must find the answers to the two most important questions:

Why are Muslim/Arab societies either poor or/and weak? ( Or you may put the question in the other way round: Why are your enemies rich and strong? )

Why are Muslim/Arab easily to be bought by the Jews and the West despite Jews and Yanks are their “eternal” enemies?

Otherwise, all beyond saving!

Footnotes

I deliberately do NOT give any references! If You don’t know and really want to know… just some mouse clicks will do!