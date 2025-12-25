Well I would side with Netanyahoo side of the storey he has show above and beyond that he is a honest humble man. In pursuit of the truth. I really can't understand why any article that is written regarding someone who has shown time and time again to be a blatant liar. That the article states that. But then that's all you would see in anything regarding governments. So and so who's a blatant lier is claiming such and such regarding an incident with what's his face that has proved time and time again to be a blatant lier. As reported by so and so press who has been reported to continually write false articles that have proven to be untrue.
This is the reality we live in. Fuck me!
