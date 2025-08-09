The whole noisy thing right now is just “the new operation” to clean up “bad press” to save the “Jewishness” and the so-called Western Christian values. This operation “rescuing Jewishness” has been intensified by whole bunch of so-called secular Jews and MSM in the West to cover their “conscience” as the selling out, the extermination of Palestinians, is in the last phase! which btw is just the first stage of the Jewish Grand Project.

Almost two years have passed with hundreds of thousands Palestinians, children babies were murdered in the most brutal cruel way- the whole Gaza has been flatten… And “all of sudden” the West begins to “talk about” recognizing Palestinian state!

A Palestine State next to the Judaist genocidal terrorist state? Really!?!

Look at Lebanon! This piece of Levant has been called “state” by name only! The Jews and their minion West have forbidden Lebanese even a basic sovereignty of self-defense, which a very tiny Yemeni Ansar Allah Houthis still has… Lebanon has no national defense! It’s the Hezbollah that has been doing the heavy lifting in actual defense Lebanon against the Jews… Ironically with the back-stabbing from others Lebanese especially the Lebanese Christians and Sunni! Go figure!

Furthermore, right now there is no land left and the people of Palestine have been being starved by the Jews and the West!

For two years, no one, not a single one of the so-called civilized world has tried doing anything to stop it! Except the poor tiny Houthis!

The Arab/Muslim worldis even worst! The whole Arab/Muslim world has been proven to be nothing but a pile of Jewish shit i.e Arab Saudi, Turkey! And the regime in Tehran is just a bunch of incompetent religious idiots and cowards!

If any of those cowardly liars truly wanted to stop the Jews, they would have done it right after 7 Oct 2023!

Nothing will happen unless such Judaist genocidal terrorist state is abolished- and the Jewishness must be eradicated by a process of de-judaification as Gilad Atzmon suggested!

Given all such dark reality, Palestinian Resistance keeps pursuing the only solution: