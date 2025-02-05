Phiquyenchinh and David Knight are almost opposite on worldview, but I have to say that if the USA has more David Knight then that country can be saved and could become a better place to live. David Knight, IMHO is one of the rare true conservative Christians left in that land. All the rest is just a bunch of Jewish domesticated left-right useful idiots!

No wonder his well-informative-show has only 14K followers! Positively, this also means there are still a small number of Americans who are still able to see through such Jewish clownish show in the whorehouse! Better than nothing!

You can watch the full show here. I do recommend it.