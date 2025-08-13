What a circus of all Jewish seppo clowns! I don’t have a crystal ball, I don’t know what exactly going to happen next. But this kind of circusy absurdity used as distraction is a desperate game that is always a worst omen for the real shit coming!

It’s obvious that the fate of Palestine was already set: “sold out” completely by West and East, Christians and Muslim and the Rest. The Houthis is great but could not do much and they themselves need to prepare for the post “Palestinian sell-out.” They would never let Ansar Allah alone in peace with or without Palestine.

The Jewish criminal orange clown is just an idiot who inherited wealth and squandered it to the point that he needed the Kosha Nostra to rescue him at the very beginning. He became a Jewish asset eversince and then a Jewish project to wage war not just to exterminate the Palestinians, Shia Muslim, but on everyone and to destroy the Edom, the USA or the whole Western culture/civilization per their perverted evil Yahweh edicts! I did not make that up! The Jews said that.

Thus, what my gut tells me is the big shit will hit the Jewish-A from within and perhaps all the Five Eyes and the West! Since they have succesfully pit the people of the West into red vs blue left vs right that the people of the two camps hate one another with blind passion, and this trick of circusy absurdity with naked lies just boils up the resentment from both camps of seppo useful idiots!

You see folks! How effective is statism in term of its destructivness! Just a half of a year and the whole “values and principle” of a civilized society have been completely destroyed by its very people themselves… for the Jews! And no none seems willing to stop it despite they all know who are pulling string on the Jewish clown!

Don’t ever forget that the Agenda 2030 and the Grand depop-scheme that began with the Covidscam clotshot did not cease at all…It has been running smoothly til right now!

It’s me as always. And you also always have the last word.