PQC:

Sience is NOT of concensus. Absolutely NOT of Authority. Science is a process of observation, investigation, theorization, and controlled experimentation.. to obtain the dis/proven evidences.

We, this humankind, do need a lot of experiment to dis/prove all the “knowlegde” in every single field, that have been jammed down to us for generations.

Thanh you for your dilligence with very intriguing assertion!

Interesting Gerald did not discuss oxygen toxicity or how oxygen and nitrogen are manufactured from air by stripping air of moisture to the parts per million of water contamination. Oxygen being a product of air not a constituent of air. Nitrogen being a product of oxygen.

Oxygen and nitrogen have zero humidity. 99% of the air we breathe would therefore need to be at zero humidity. This is obviously not the case.

Once you know the air we breathe contains zero oxygen or nitrogen or the other 1% of alleged gases. The established paradigm breaks.

Gerard is aware of my writing and I imagine he has been commissioned to put up an explanation to distract the people. Tom, I have sent my material too in a few ways, yesterday in the comments of the promo for this interview, being one occasion, but I have not received a response.

For those of you who have not read- ‘We breathe air not oxygen’, click on my blue icon, it will land you on my Substack. I logically dismiss the gaseous exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide as a FRAUD. We are not machines using gases of combustion and exhaust!

In my article: How does salt restriction lead to heart dis-ease and fear based reactionary thinking? I explain the link between dehydration and the adrenals. I explain how to monitor signs of dehydration and I assert SALT plus water is the elixir that enables healing.

The hospital’s saline IV is their best remedy for good reasons.

Our physiology is underpinned by hydration not oxygenation. Hydration equals SALT plus water. Hence from the early 80s, with the introduction of the salt reduction directives, health has been compromised and there has been a massive increase in chronic dis-ease.

Make friends with salt, it is your ally.

Take the SALT TEST

Next time you feel a surge of adrenaline, remember SALT

Take a pinch of salt

Let it dissolve under your tongue

Sip some water

Notice

Calm returns

Perspective returns

Compassion for self and others returns

Creative strategic thinking returns.

Salt rests the adrenals.

Salt turns off the FIGHT/FLIGHT/FREEZE response via the RAAS.

We have been taught to swallow knowledge whole without scrutiny.

It’s time we reviewed all we think we know.

The criminal class has littered medicine and science with malfeasant mis-directs and protected these with curation (curriculum) and expert gatekeepers. We have been living in a censored/curated environment without this awareness.

Cv19 is the playbook. Lies are the normal product fed to us.

We, the people, must weed the garden so our children can flourish.

Due diligence is a life skill.