REPRISE: WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE INCUBATION STUDY PART 2: Interview with Dr. Youngmi Lee, lead researcher from the Pfizer/Moderna Incubation Study with exclusive new findings! This appears to be an intentional installation of nano-machinery with wires, chips, and metallic beading that becomes animated and self assembles AND IT IS STILL BUILDING STRUCTURES TWO YEARS AFTER INJECTION. After 2-3 Pfizer or Moderna jabs, and TWO YEARS LATER, these self assembling structures are still active and living among the sperm. Be sure to watch PART 3 on Monday, August 26, 2024 when Dr. Lee releases new findings

