Share this postIvermectin Is A Hideous DEPOPULATION POISONthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIvermectin Is A Hideous DEPOPULATION POISONTheTaoOfAnarchySep 05, 2024Share this postIvermectin Is A Hideous DEPOPULATION POISONthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThese evil murderers would have never been able to carry out such depopulation without Government’s accomplice and the people’s blind trust/belief in “authority.”Share this postIvermectin Is A Hideous DEPOPULATION POISONthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare