Google Spying on Every Click - ‘That’s OK. I have nothing to hide’

The new video clearly specifies how every click is tracked. This is massively important information but the reaction is blase.

“No big deal. I’ve got nothing to hide.”

What has happened to us as a society where this kind of information doesn’t even cause a reaction?

Linux Will Work For You. Time to Dump Windows 10. And Don’t Bother with Windows 11

Microsoft Windows, Apple etc ALL proprietary OS and apps treat users idiots and “slaves” to be abused and exploited… Well, because majority people really are, who will trade every principle for convenience. Not to mention that these DotCom must work with and for organised thugs to stay in business.. You know all the drill about “cooperation” for “national interest, national security” blah blah blah…

I don’t know about other countries, but in this arse end of the world NOT just DotCOM but almost every business must work with organised thugs “per request” (a.k.a “co-operate”) to stay in business just like in every communist/dictatorship. It’s truism.

BTW, In my case, I have been using an old intel-Mac (2009) tossed out by my friend- wiped out MacOS completely and installed with antiX Linux Distro -23.2_x64-full alone. I It work beautifully. I had tried “lmde-6-cinnamon-64bit” distro which works fine but slow- before moved to Antix distro.

On my main PC, I use dual system, my “OWN prepared ISO windows” 10 ver (20H2-1904) (all spying modules are removed from original ISO ) with Deepfreeze (facronics)- alongside Linux Debian to play “game” with govt kid thugs and sniffdogs :-) :-) :-)

And truly free people, those still cherish liberty, privacy and still respect their own dignity should use GPG (GNU Privacy Guard) in daily communicating corresponding with friends, colleagues etc..

Anyway, your life, your choice, your decision.