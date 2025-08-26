1- Ron Paul and many were and still have been wrong. Very wrong about Hamas! Unlike Al Qaida and later ISIS which are the creations of the Jews and the Jewish-A, whose leadership were/are Mossad/CIA, Hamas exists as a naturally spontaneous response to supplant the incompetent and later traitor Fatah.

The Jews did not create Hamas! Hamas exists as a Palestinian Islamic resistance force against the Jewish invasion and occupation of their land. Like every political and military organization on this Statist planet, Hamas has made several fatal errors and stupid decisions in both political programs and strategy but their existence is naturally necessary and righteous!

Yet, as nature of statist political power, the Jews manipulated and used Hamas as Hamas also naively used and manipulated this political relationship. That’s why I consider with evidences that the 7 October 2023 is a Jewish false flag using Hamas and being double crossed by both sides! BTW, at that time I was not aware of the “Hannibal Directive” which later turned out to be true!

Please Stew Peter you should have known better. Don’t fall into the Jewish trick to demonize Hamas- while the whole Jews and Jewish-A world and “international law and institutions are now opening their arms to the real true terrorists-created by Jewish Mossad and CIA, who have been murdering every one, Muslim, Christians, Arabs, Americans etc except the Jews!

Hamas, Hezbollah for good or bad are NOT terrorists, they have fought against the genocidal terrorist Jews and foreign invasion of their land.

It’s Al-Qaeda, ISIS or called Daesh by the local West Asian people are true terrorists. These real terrorist have been slashing everyone throats except the Jews, because they are Jewish, created, trained, and funded by the Jews and the Jewish-A!

About the WWII

What did Tucker and the dickhead just said?

“We, (the USA) fought for the wrong side? Peter, don’t be koshered! Don’t let they kosher you!

Has the USA -Government ever been a good guy? The USA government and the British have been koshered and been working and fighting for the Jews even before the WWI (1914-1917!) idiots!

Do the Ashkenazi Jewish names Rothschild, Benjamin Disraeli, Henry Morgenthau, Baruch etc ring any alarm sound to your brain?

Do you understand who the “Wall St” are and who have been running the “City of London” truly are?

Well does the word “Federal Reserve” which has no reserve means anything to you Peter?

The Soviet was Jewish created and run by the Jews from Wall St New York USA! Please read the life time works of the late Prof Antony Sutton and the “Two Hundred Years Together” by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

Does any one know and understand why -Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn a anti-communist darling of the West during the Cold War was completely made invisible until his death by the Jewish West after he had published “Two Hundred Years Together” expose the Jewish atrocities in the “Soviet Revolution” with evidences!

-Does any one know and understand why Prof Antony Sutton was called “quack” and his works which exposes the not-so-secret works of the USA Govt and Jewish Wall St in helping both Stalin and Hitler and even Mao of China get into power, have been made invisible to this very moment?

Does any one still remember the Operation Paperclip and what it was really about?

Oh! By the way Hitler, an supremacist Aryan was not a good guy. He did not mean to exterminate “sick million Jews” (not misspelling) but used the Jews and was working with “top Jews”- It’s was the Jewish billionaires that supported and donated to Hitler election campaign (Read David Irving) That’s why the “Transfer Agreement” and “Hitler Jewish Soldiers” existed! And the Jewish genocide of Palestinians did not begin in 1948 but 1933 and even earlier!

Point being:

The USA Government, or any government for this matter, has never been a “good guys” since July the 4th!

The Jews MO has been always to play both hands to use and and pit goyim against one another!

Look at the USA , Russia and the West, the Muslim/Arab State… right now: For whom have these governments worked and fought?

Absolutely not the People!

The bottom line is Your Government has always fought for and with the right side and the right guys of theirs! Whatever they may be …but absolutely NOT Your side, the people’s side!

“We, the People” have always fought for the wrong guys and been in the wrong side, their own Governments!

Whoever wishes peace among peoples must fight statism.

Ludwig von Mises

“When you call yourself an Indian or a Muslim or a Christian or a European, or anything else, you are being violent. Do you see why it is violent? Because you are separating yourself from the rest of mankind. When you separate yourself by belief, by nationality, by tradition, it breeds violence. So a man who is seeking to understand violence does not belong to any country, to any religion, to any political party or partial system; he is concerned with the total understanding of mankind.”



― Jiddu Krishnamurti